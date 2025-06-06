Fiddler on the Roof review: a powerful performance at the Barbican

The Cast of Fiddler On The Roof. Picture: Marc Brenner

By Johnny Jenkins

I went into Fiddler on the Roof at the Barbican expecting something impressive – after all, this production was a standout success at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

It doesn’t disappoint.

It’s a visual feast. The roof itself – reimagined as a golden field of wheat – rises and falls throughout the show, giving the stage an ever-shifting sense of life and movement. It’s clever, theatrical, and beautifully executed.

Musically, it’s just as strong. The score is packed with irresistible melodies. I’ve been humming “Tradition” and “If I Were a Rich Man” ever since. There’s real energy in the orchestration, and the performances bring warmth and clarity to every note.

The cast is solid from top to bottom. No weak links, no half-hearted moments – just a company completely in sync with the material. The humour lands, the emotion registers, and the story never loses its footing.

Lara Pulver plays Golde in Fiddler on the Roof. Picture: Marc Brenner

That story is part of what makes Fiddler so enduring. The first half is fun and often very funny. But as the show moves into its second act, it takes on a much heavier tone. The lightness fades, replaced by something far more serious. That shift isn’t jarring – it’s deliberate – but it does make the latter half feel more reflective than entertaining.

And credit where it’s due: the Barbican Theatre is a joy to sit in. Comfortable seats, decent legroom, and no sense of being crammed in like cattle. It shouldn’t be remarkable – but in London, it is.

This production was a triumph in the open air. Indoors, it’s just as powerful – and as it heads out on tour, it’s sure to impress audiences across the country.