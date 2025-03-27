Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown. Picture: Marc Brenner

By Johnny Jenkins

Hadestown is a magnificent, modern reimagining of an ancient Greek myth that pulls you into its haunting world from the very first note.

“It’s an old tale from way back when. It’s a sad tale, it’s a tragedy.” These lyrics from the musical’s opening song, “Road to Hell”, perfectly set the tone for what’s to come.

Led by Hermes - the show’s standout star - this track captures the essence of the story. Hermes serves as the narrator, breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience in a way that draws you deeper into the narrative.

Greek mythology can be complex, but Hermes makes it accessible, guiding us through the plot with wit and warmth.

The turntable stage and dynamic set design further enhance the performance, particularly in the climactic scene when Orpheus and Eurydice embark on their fateful journey. The movement of the stage mirrors the tension and inevitability of the story.

Hades, the god of the underworld, commands the stage with a deep, growling bass voice that perfectly complements his authoritarian role.

Desmonda Cathabel, Cedric Neal and Dylan Wood in Hadestown. Picture: Marc Brenner

Actor Cedric Neal. Picture: Marc Brenner

Persephone, his wife, delivers a convincing performance, though her character could have benefitted from more stage time and development.

The songs are impeccably performed, with the onstage musicians contributing an undeniable raw, live energy that makes the music feel alive and immersive, heightening the emotional impact of each number.

The final moments, where the show begins again after the tragedy unfolds, are a gut-punch but also absolutely perfect, leaving the audience emotionally stirred and captivated.

The use of New Orleans-style brass, folk-inspired guitar, and jazz rhythms gives the score an organic and atmospheric feel that adds layers to the storytelling.

Hadestown is a theatrical experience that’s equally striking and devastating - a show that stays with you long after the curtain falls, leaving you thinking, feeling, and eager to return.

Hadestown runs at the Apollo Theatre in London until February 2026.