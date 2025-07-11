Jim Green African Ranger boots: built for the bush, ready for the bar, and tough enough to last a lifetime

50% of Rangers don’t have access to sufficient Boots and Gear and over 40% are required to purchase their own Boots. Picture: Jim Green

By EJ Ward

I’ve been wearing boots since I was old enough to tie my own laces – and these sit comfortably in the top three.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Jim Green African Rangers are, frankly, ridiculous. In the best possible way. They look a bit odd at first – wide and utilitarian like they’re trying to do everything at once – but they just work.

I bought the Houston Brown, and they came with a stunning set of green laces which actually completes the look.

I’ve had mine glued to my feet since they arrived, and not a day goes by without someone asking about them. Genuinely – three times a day, without fail.

These are proper boots, designed by African wildlife rangers who live in their footwear and need it to last. Jim Green built them around that – double-thick full-grain leather in all the high-wear spots, a steel shank that gives proper underfoot support, and a wedge sole that grips well but doesn’t clomp like a ski boot.

The Jim Green logo sits proudly on the back of the boot. Picture: LBC

Buying a pair doesn’t just get you a great set of boots—it helps protect wildlife too: for every 10 sold, Jim Green donates a pair to an African ranger on the frontlines of conservation.

They’re bush-tested, field-ready, and surprisingly easy to wear, and fit-wise? Bang on true to size, no break-in needed—they felt like slippers straight out of the box, just with a steel shank and attitude.

You can stomp around all day and still go for a pint after without swapping footwear – provided you’re not in Chelsea.

The shape’s a bit unconventional – wide toe box, roomy feel – but it grows on you fast, especially when your feet aren’t wrecked after a long day. I went with the standard leather, but I slightly regret not getting the buffalo hide version – there’s a great story behind those, and they’ll pick up a patina that tells its own tale.

Definitely getting a second pair – something more slim-jean and office friendly, maybe their Bronco boot.

Beyond the boots themselves, there’s something proper about the brand. Jim Green’s based in South Africa, and they’ve been building footwear that’s meant to be repaired, not replaced – stitch-down construction, resolable soles, tough local leather.

None of this throwaway fast-fashion rubbish. It’s a rare kind of sustainability: not because of a fancy label, but because they build gear that lasts – for people who depend on it to do their jobs in some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

Favourite boots, favourite bag, favourite camo pattern, and favourite club. Picture: LBC

I’ve worn Red Wings, Solovairs, Meindls – and these punch well above their weight. Purpose-built, brutally tough, and honest. The kind of boots you buy once and remember forever.

I wore the African Ranger on holiday, waded into the sea with them, and stumbled out of a bar in them—both times they ended up soaked, first in saltwater, then in lager.

They dried out, toughened up, and looked even better for it. If anything, these boots wear their adventures better than I do.