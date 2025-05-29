Kylie Minogue Tension Tour review: Icon still Spinning Around as she celebrates 57th birthday at the O2

Kylie Minogue Performs At The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

As she celebrated her 57th birthday with 20,000 fans at London's O2 arena, Kylie Minogue performed decades of iconic hits, proving she is still one of the world's greatest pop stars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It really was Lights Camera Action as the star floated onto the stage perched on a glittering diamond, clad in an electric blue PVC outfit - looking every bit the pop icon on the eve of her 57th birthday.

From the moment Kylie - no surname necessary - appeared on the stage, the party was in full swing. The crowd jumping, dancing and singing, the mood joyous from top to bottom. And it wasn't all glitter from a distance.

She made sure there was a Neighbourly touch for those sitting in floor seats, as the Aussie icon and her incredible team of dancers shimmied through the crowd over to a second stage in the centre. A gigantic disco ball descended as she performed Say Something in a red sparkly jumpsuit.

A consumate pro and apparently tireless, with a five-act and multi-outfit setlist that's testament to her long and successful career, Kylie showcased her string of iconic hits with the odd deep cut thrown in for the die-hard fans.

Those fans ranged from young kids to those who remember her 1987 hit Loco-Motion when it came out, which provided the most electric moment of the night as the crowd erupted.

They stayed on their feet for Spinning Around, I Should Be So Lucky and Can't Get You Out of My Head.

But it wasn't all fast-paced and highly polished pop.

Kylie Minogue Performs At The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on her four-decades of performing she showed her experience and her own joy in some of the quieter moments, whether pausing to give a rose to one overjoyed fan in full Kylie costume, letting her voice shine through a fog-darkened stage and even an impromtu sing-along, after she spotted another fan with a vinyl cover of her 1989 song Never Too Late. Fortunately the lyrics were on the back, so she could pass them to her backup singers to join in.

Towards the end all 20,000 fans broke out into song to wish her a Happy Birthday: she'd already turned 57 on Australian time even though it was slightly early for the UK.

In a sweet, unscripted moment during a flawless and professional show, Kylie paused and appeared overwhelmed, and said: "I wasn't expecting that."

Whether experience or authenticity, Kylie's enduring likeability came out not just in her interactions with the crowd, but when she gave her dancers and backup singers centre stage to showcase their talents, showing the obvious respect she has for her team.

It was the most diverse crowd age I've ever seen, and proof of the pop legend's timeless appeal - but Kylie wasn't coasting on the success of decades past.

No one was convinced by her ending bow, with many eagerly awaiting her megahit 2023 comeback song Padam Padam, which had everyone back on their feet from the first electronic beat of the encore performance.

Kylie's Tension Tour is not just a showcase of incredible hits from throughout her career, it's a night of genuine appreciation for her fans and a reflection on a journey spanning four decades.

While she celebrates turning 57 years old, it is clear there is no sign of her slowing down - she's better than ever.

Upcoming UK dates

May 30 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

May 31 – bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

June 2 – The O2, London

June 3 – The O2, London

June 5 – bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

June 6 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Live offers exclusive access to tickets for unmissable events and VIP treatment at iconic venues: OVO Arena Wembley, OVO Hydro in Glasgow, The O2 and Co-op Live. It's OVO’s way of saying thanks for being a customer on the Path to Zero.

OVO Live benefits include: