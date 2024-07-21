Lion King in Concert review: Chineke! Orchestra brings the Disney magic to life 30 years on

If there is one thing the Lion King has become renowned for over the years, it's the music.

Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning score along with brilliant songs such as Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight? from the masterminds that are Tim Rice and Elton John have built a legacy for themselves.

So to experience that performed live to picture brings a whole other dimension to the film.

Lion King the Concert marks the 30th anniversary of one of Disney's most popular films, which follows the touching story of Simba as he goes from a wide-eyed cub to King of the Pridelands.

It is just one in a variety of iconic films brought to life at the Royal Albert Hall as part of their Films in Concert series.

The concert begins with the Circle of Life and does a perfect job at transporting you into the Pridelands with the help of the London Community Gospel Choir.

The powerful opener is breathtaking to say the least and nicely sets the tone for what is to come. But it is disappointing to see they do not stick around longer for some of the other songs.

Despite their absence, it is only right that the Chineke! orchestra takes centre stage for the film's wonderful score - conducted by Sarah Hicks.

The orchestra elevates the film even further, with joyful moments like Hakuna Matata bringing a more upbeat tone while darker scenes feel even more intense to watch unfold.

To top it all off, there is an extra surprise from the cast of the West End production, who perform a rendition of He Lives in You.

The stage show originally debuted in London in 1999 and still attracts thousands of visitors to the Lyceum theatre every year - making it one of the longest running shows in the West End.

Its success comes as no surprise, with the concert performance - which also includes bird puppetry - encapsulating Disney magic and ending the evening on a true high.

The Lion King in Concert transports you into the beloved film and makes every moment - be it fun and light-hearted or absolutely spine-chilling - come to life as you could never imagine. It's like watching it for the first time all over again.

And even if it's just for two hours, you can put aside life's worries and embrace that "problem-free philosophy": Hakuna Matata.