Macbeth review: A modern, inventive take on a timeless classic

Macbeth at the Lyric Hammersmith. Picture: Richard Lakos

By Johnny Jenkins

Macbeth has been performed countless times across the world, but this production felt particularly special.

Before the performance even began, the theatre was bathed in a sepia glow, setting an eerie tone. Then, a phone rings - a voice note left on Lady Macbeth’s phone.

That single moment sets the stage for what follows - a modern, inventive take on a timeless classic.

Lois Chimimba’s Lady Macbeth is the undeniable star of the show. As captivating as she is calculating, she commands every scene, drawing the audience into her schemes.

Lois Chimimba’s Lady Macbeth is the undeniable star of the show. Picture: Richard Lakos

Macduff’s son is another unexpected highlight - a sweet, innocent boy caught in the chaos of war, bringing a touching contrast to the brutality around him.

The staging is clever, incorporating a live-stream camera to conjure ghostly sights with unsettling effect.

At times, the production breaks the fourth wall, with Macbeth stepping out of character to chat with the audience. This moment veers into pantomime territory - I’m not sure it was entirely necessary.

Two lucky audience members were even invited onstage for a dinner scene, gamely becoming part of the show’s quirky, immersive style.

Macbeth at the Lyric Hammersmith. Picture: Richard Lakos

The cast is young, diverse and engaging. Even the children in the audience seemed enthralled, doing their best to follow the Shakespearean dialogue.

If you’re looking for a traditional play that somehow manages to weave in bagpipes and dance music, this is the show for you.

Macbeth runs at the Lyric Hammersmith until March 29.