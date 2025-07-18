A Midsummer Night’s Dream review: fan favourite returns to the Bridge

Paul Adeyefa, Divesh Subaskaran, Nina Cassells in A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Bridge. Picture: Manuel Harlan

By Johnny Jenkins

Shakespeare is often accused of being stuffy and inaccessible - that’s certainly not true for this performance.

It’s a modern take on one of Shakespeare’s most performed plays. While it’s not necessarily set in current times, it is full of contemporary references and twists.

You don’t need a great grasp of the plot or script before attending - the performers hold your hand through the show and you don’t really notice the Shakespearean script.

The talented cast swings above you on sheet ropes, like acrobats in Cirque du Soleil, many staying balanced for lengthy periods of time. I was so impressed by their technical skill.

Modern music fills the theatre at various points of the evening. We’re treated to tracks from Florence + The Machine and Johnny Nash, but Beyoncé’s music is the star of the show.

Ali Goldsmith, Jemima Brown, Bella Aubin, Kat Collings in A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Bridge. Picture: Manuel Harlan

At the interval and finale, standing crowds dance with cast members around the auditorium to Love on Top.

If you haven’t seen this performance before, it’s worth buying a standing ticket. Not only will it be cheaper, but you’ll be immersed right in the centre of the action - everyone gets a front row spot.

The superb layout of the Bridge allows parts of staging to rise and fall, constantly diverting your attention. It’s a logistical feat which is fascinating to watch.

The theatre staff are heavily involved in performances and, deservedly, are even included in the curtain call.

It’s a fan favourite after a hugely successful run at the Bridge in 2019. Many of the audience came back for a second time, with the performance leaning heavily on nostalgia.

You’ll enjoy it even if you don’t like Shakespeare. And if you’re a puritan about his work, I think even you will love it too.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at the Bridge Theatre until 20th August.