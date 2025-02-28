Much Ado About Nothing review: A brilliantly absurd reinvention of Shakespeare that welcomes you to the party

The cast of Jamie Lloyd's Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Marc Brenner

By Emma Soteriou

There is a certain image that comes to mind when you think of a traditional Shakespeare play.

It isn’t a show full of nostalgic ‘90s and ‘00s tunes and people dancing around with huge animal heads. Yet remarkably, it works.

Jamie Lloyd’s latest take on Much Ado About Nothing, which stars Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, is brilliantly absurd.

Before the show even begins, it’s like you’re transported to your very own disco, with pop music and strobing lights beckoning you to your seat.

Contrary to his other recent works, Lloyd brings a burst of colour and vibrancy to this production and you can’t help but leave feeling pure joy.

Hiddleston and Atwell are both brilliant as the leads. Atwell nails both her funny, quick-witted moments as well as the more raw, emotional scenes.

Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Marc Brenner

However, it is Hiddleston that steals the show from the moment he steps on stage. You can tell he is loving every second playing the man-baby that is Benedick and it’s what makes it so fun to watch.

The best moment comes in a sequence which sees Hiddleston attempting to hide himself with confetti, showing his true knack for physical comedy. The scene gets funnier as it unfolds, leaving you in complete hysterics by the end, and it's all thanks to Hiddleston's goofiness.

Tom Hiddleston in Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Marc Brenner

Lloyd also manages to incorporate references to Hiddleston and Atwell's iconic Marvel characters in the show. The fun nod manages to still remain fitting to the storyline, winning over both theatre fans and fans of the franchise.

It’s nice to see the return of a few familiar faces from Lloyd’s previous productions too, including Mara Huf as Hero and James Phoon as Claudio.

However, it's Mason Alexander Park who truly shines in their role as Margaret. Music plays such a big part in this production, and it is Park that makes it work as well as it does from start to finish.

Plus, it means we get a glimpse of Atwell and Hiddleston's hilarious dance moves - which is something no one wants to miss.

Mason Alexander Park in Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Marc Brenner

Lloyd completely redefines what you think you know about Shakespeare – and it’s refreshing to see.

It is one big party, with great music and brilliant comedy sequences. He truly brings the story into the 21st century and makes it pop.

5/5