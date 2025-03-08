My 72 Hours of British Watchmaking Greatness

I wish I was as good at taking photos as I am at writing words... Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

This past few days was nothing short of a showcase of British craftsmanship, innovation, and passion.

Over the course of 72 hours, brands, enthusiasts, and industry insiders came together to celebrate the growing force that is British watchmaking.

At the heart of it all was British Watchmakers’ Day, an event that brought together some of the UK’s finest horological brands under one roof in London.

From established names like Christopher Ward to up-and-coming disruptors like BŌKEN, the event proved one thing—British watchmaking is here, and it’s thriving.

The note on my pillow from The Store, brought a big smile to my face. Picture: LBC

The Build-Up: RedBar Oxford at The Store

Before the main event, the weekend kicked off with an intimate and brilliantly hosted RedBar Oxford gathering at The Store Oxford.

For those unfamiliar, The Store Oxford is an inviting luxury hotel on Broad Street, housed in the historic Boswells department store.

It’s a place that blends heritage and modernity, much like the watches on display that night. With attentive staff, wonderful food, and a space designed to awaken a sense of exploration and wonder, it was the perfect venue to set the stage for what was to come.

The rooms at The Store Oxford were nothing short of excellent—beautifully designed, spacious, and effortlessly comfortable. Every detail felt carefully considered, from the plush bedding to the stylish furnishings that blended modern elegance with the building’s historic charm. After a long day of watches, whisky, and great conversation, it was the perfect retreat to unwind.

The night featured a deep dive into British watchmaking with a talk from Daniel Banks, co-owner of BŌKEN, as well as an exploration of Wolf’s impressive range of winders.

Of course, no proper gathering would be complete without a whisky tasting, courtesy of Hawkridge Distillers—because what pairs better with great watches than a fine single malt (and I hate to admit this but I preferred the gin and I wish I had got to try the rum!). And the two chaps from Hawkridge were some of the nicest people I've spoken to in years. Very interesting to find out more about the English whisky industry.

The breakfast menu at The Store and yes, nom... Picture: LBC

The room key for The Store was made of bamboo, and I am here for that. Picture: LBC

British Watchmakers’ Day: A New Era

If there was ever a moment that solidified British watchmaking’s resurgence, British Watchmakers’ Day was it. It wasn’t just a trade show; it was a statement—a declaration that the UK is once again a major player in global horology. Among the standout moments:

Christopher Ward looked incredible on the day, and there’s an exciting new bracelet coming soon.

Elliot Brown introduced the Arne, a no-nonsense field watch built to take on the toughest conditions.

BŌKEN made waves with the Breacher, a serious tool watch that had industry insiders taking notice.

Zulu Alpha Strap Co have some great things coming and some serious partnerships (also Daz tried on my Rolex Sub and fell in love with it so I imagine by this time in July he'll own one).

The Arne. Picture: LBC

Elliot Brown Arne – The Field Watch, Perfected

If you’ve followed my watch journey for any amount of time, you’ll know how much I rate Elliot Brown.

There are plenty of tough watches out there, but Elliot Brown doesn’t just build watches that survive—they build watches that tell and inspire stories, my favourite Holton has a tale in every little scratch and I love it.

Today they were showing off (and yes, that is the right term) the Arne, a proper field watch, built as it should be legible, rugged, and utterly reliable. The EB Arne ticks all the boxes, delivering a compact yet robust design that’s as comfortable in the field as it is in the boardroom.

Every single one of their designs is purpose-driven, tested in the field, and built to be worn hard. I spent some time catching up with Ian Elliot, one of the co-founders, and he shared an incredible story about a Holton being completely blown up by an MOE (Method of Entry) Breacher.

The NIVO Arne. Picture: LBC

The fact that it was still vaguely recognisable and that once the hands were carefully realigned (read bent back into place) it still 'worked', speaks volumes about how overbuilt these watches are.

But then came the real highlight—Ian Elliot challenged BŌKEN to a game of 'watch conkers', where a Holton and a Breacher are smashed against each other to see which one survives. What does this prove? I have no idea. But am I absolutely here for it? 100%.

Are you ready to Breach? Picture: LBC

BŌKEN Breacher – The Ultimate British Tool Watch

If there was one watch that stood out as a breakout star, it was the BŌKEN Breacher.

I wore it several times over the last few days and I can say it’s an unapologetically functional tool watch that’s Designed in Britain, Built in Britain and I think will sell out in Britain.

When speaking to Daniel Banks, it was clear that BŌKEN isn’t just making watches—they’re refining them. Holding the Breacher in hand, and listening to Daniel explain the small tweaks they plan to make after some real-world feedback.

That’s how great watches are made—by listening, improving, and evolving.

Breacher Time Only (£1,399) – Pure, no-nonsense tool watch with the Sellita SW200 movement.

Breacher GMT (£1,799) – For those who work across time zones, powered by the Sellita SW330.

Breacher “Black Ops” GMT – DLC-coated and ready for the field (this was my favourite and I know the strap from my friends at Zulu Alpha it would look amazing on).

This watch was so well received that a mate of mine—who has been involved in several special project watches for his organisation—described it as "ideal for a unit watch." That’s not praise given lightly.

Also, it wouldn't be right to mention BŌKEN without mentioning the incredibly talented Nacho Fernandez, also known as Gzm.Pix and owner of Black Chest UK, who is one of the most positive and genuinely engaging people I've met through this hobby/obsession.

Hawkridge Whisky made a further appearence today... Picture: LBC

Final Thoughts

I love watches, I love straps, I love talking to people about watches and straps. I have no clue when it comes to movements or specific types of watch glass. I was worried the last few days might have featured a lot of geekery and numbers, but it wasn't like that.

It was 72 hours. One mission. A showcase of British excellence. From the elegant hospitality of The Store Oxford at RedBar Oxford, to the sheer energy of British Watchmakers’ Day, this was a weekend that proved Britain is once again a serious player in the watch world.

If you weren’t there, you missed something special. But rest assured—this is just the beginning.

(PS, I seem to have lost my notebook, A5 and spiral bound with badly scribbled notes but a very nice pen through the wire, please get in contact if you find it!)