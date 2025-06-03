Radiant Boy review: a play that shines bright and leaves a shadow behind

By Johnny Jenkins

The mark of a good play? It makes you care. Not just watch.

Radiant Boy at the Southwark Playhouse pulls you in, sits you down and keeps its grip on you long after the lights go up.

I thought I knew what I was in for. From the title alone, I expected something in the style of It’s a Sin – tender, tragic, perhaps a little nostalgic. Instead, I found myself in the grip of something darker, stranger, and far more unsettling. This is a story about grief, identity, and – most unexpectedly – exorcism. And it’s absolutely brilliant.

The play is performed in the round, bringing every twitch, tear and silence right to your doorstep.

With a small cast and minimal staging, there’s nowhere to hide – and no need to.

Each performer carries their weight, but it’s the mother-son relationship at the heart of the piece that really lands. Their connection is messy, difficult, and painfully real.

Then there’s the priest. He starts off with a touch of the Fleabag “hot priest” energy – warm, charming, even funny. But there’s a gradual unpeeling, a moral corrosion, and by the end, he’s something else entirely. That shift is subtle but chilling.

The ending was ambiguous, which felt slightly unsatisfying - it left me asking “what next?” After such an emotionally charged build-up, I wanted a little more resolution.

Still, there’s no denying it: this is a superb piece of new writing, staged with confidence and performed with real heart. London theatre doesn’t need to shout to be heard – sometimes it whispers, then lingers.

Radiant Boy shines bright – and leaves a shadow behind.

Radiant Boy runs at the Southwark Playhouse until 14th June.