Retrograde Review: a gripping drama of Sidney Poitier’s Hollywood fight. Picture: Jo Allan PR

By Johnny Jenkins

Retrograde is made up of a cast of just three people, but you can’t look away.

It’s set in 1955 Hollywood, during the McCarthy era when the state cracked down on people suspected of supporting communism.

It was also a pivotal moment in Sidney Poitier’s early career - you spend the 90 minutes waiting to see if he will sign a big acting contract, one that comes with serious strings attached.

It’s a moral and professional dilemma for the young star - a conflict that runs throughout the show.

Themes of racial injustice, integrity, ambition, and Hollywood’s political climate shape the story. The play brings these issues to life in a gripping and thought-provoking way.

Ivanno Jeremiah delivers a compelling portrayal of Poitier - his charisma, restraint, and emotional depth make for a convincing performance.

The stuffy executive Mr. Parks is played excellently by Stanley Townsend, while Oliver Johnstone adds depth as Bobby, the conflicted writer.

The script, by Ryan Calais Cameron, is sharp, witty, and full of tension. There’s plenty of humour, but the stakes always feel high.

Retrograde is a powerful play for anyone interested in politics, the arts, and culture.

Retrograde runs at the Apollo Theatre in London until June