Review: Fortis Day Sack 25L – The Best Bargain in Bags? Yeah, I think it is...

The Fortis Day Sack in one of the least challenging environments imaginable... Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

I’ve spent years cycling through EDC and travel bags, switching between Mystery Ranch, GORUCK, and countless others—sometimes changing bags daily.

I've carried small daysacks like the LBT 14ltr, and huge 38 ltr ones from Camelbak. I've switched from cool, tactical backpack to vintage Filson satchels.

Then I picked up the Fortis Day Sack 25L, and something weird happened—I stopped switching. For five months straight, this was the only backpack I used. That’s unheard of for me, and it says everything you need to know.

Well made, chunky zippers, a hidden and safety pocket on the back

In November last year I told Carryology's beard-in-chief Taylor Welden that I was inspired by some of his Instragram posts, and I was going to try to survive just using a 1.5 bag system.

In Taylor's own words: "We call it “1.5 Bag Travel”, coined by our founder, Andy. We often extol the virtues of One Bag Travel—it’s easier, saves money, reduces strain, and makes travel more enjoyable. However, after extensive travel, our team realized this philosophy needed an update."

Basically you use a main EDC bag and a second smaller and lighter bag which can fit inside the main bag and be deployed when you get to where you're going.

"You've inspired me to do a 1.5 bag system"

Taylor seemed enthusiastic about my plans... Picture: My insta DMs

The hidden pocket is seen here and it is a great place to keep passports or spare cash. Picture: Fortis

Five Months of Hard Use

As my main EDC and travel bag, this pack saw everything from daily commutes to work trips, paired with a satchel for extra versatility (1.5 bag travel).

The 1000D Cordura construction is seriously tough, taking scrapes and knocks far better than some premium-priced alternatives.

Add in its waterproofing, and you’ve got a pack that shrugs off bad weather with zero stress.

The Fortis Day Sack in the office. Picture: LBC

What Makes It Stand Out?

Durability & Build – Made from 1000D Cordura, this bag feels tough yet lightweight. The waterproofing has been a lifesaver on rainy days. After five months of use, including a fall in Waterloo Tube station, there’s no visible wear and tear.

Comfort & Carry – Worn for hours without discomfort, the slim design sits close to the back, making it ideal for travel and crowded spaces.

Thoughtful Organisation – Plenty of well-placed pockets, including a front zip pocket, side zip compartments, an internal laptop sleeve, and even a hidden back pocket for valuables.

Versatility – Whether for urban commutes or outdoor adventures, the chest strap and D-rings make it adaptable for more demanding use.

Perfect Size – At 25L, it’s big enough for daily essentials and short trips, yet compact enough to avoid feeling bulky. Fits easily under airline seats.

The Fortis Day Sack photographed by someone much better than me. Picture: Fortis

If I Had to Change One Thing…

The side pockets are the only real weak spot. While they’re great for storage, they don’t easily fit a water bottle—which is annoying when you need quick hydration. If Fortis ever tweaks this design, a stretchable or expandable bottle pocket would be a game-changer.

The Shockingly Low Price

After spending hundreds on high-end bags, I still don’t understand how this one is so cheap. It outperforms packs that cost more than double. And if Fortis ever makes an EDC sling bag, I’ll be first in line.

Final Verdict

For a no-nonsense, durable, and highly functional EDC/travel bag, the Fortis Day Sack 25L is a steal. It’s proof that you don’t need to drop a fortune for a bag that just works.

And one last thing—it would look incredible in navy blue (just saying).