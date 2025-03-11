Rite in the Rain’s Latest Field Gear: A Compact Hand Desk and All-Weather Notebook You Can Rely On

The Monsoon hand desk/folder. Picture: RITR

By EJ Ward

As a journalist who spends a lot of time on my feet, reporting in all kinds of conditions, I’ve relied on Rite in the Rain products for years.

Their newest offerings, the Monsoon Hand Desk and Top Spiral Notebook, are game-changers for anyone working in the field. The compact, weatherproof desk is perfect for quick note-taking, while the new notebook size offers a handy, durable solution for writing in the most challenging environments. Both are built to withstand whatever the elements throw at them, making them must-haves for anyone who needs reliability on the go.

Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Monsoon Hand Desk, TPU Fabric, 6.75” x 9.5” (No. M958)

Rating: 4.7/5 As someone who spends a lot of time standing up and reporting in all kinds of conditions, I know the importance of having equipment that can keep up with me. I’ve been using Rite in the Rain notebooks for years, and I was excited to try their new Monsoon Hand Desk. This compact, weatherproof desk offers a perfect balance of portability and functionality, making it ideal for those of us who need to write while on the move. Whether you’re juggling notes, phone calls, or equipment in the field, this sturdy little desk can handle it all without weighing you down. Key Features:

Compact and Lightweight: The size (6.75” x 9.5”) is perfect for carrying around in tight spaces, and it offers ample room for Side Spiral and A5 notebooks .

The size (6.75” x 9.5”) is perfect for carrying around in tight spaces, and it offers ample room for . Interior Organization: Equipped with pockets, elastic bands, and card slots, the desk lets you keep your pens, notes, and supplies neatly organized.

Equipped with pockets, elastic bands, and card slots, the desk lets you keep your pens, notes, and supplies neatly organized. Durability: The powder-coated clip and elastic exterior pen-loop add to its robustness, ensuring it survives the wear and tear of daily field use.

The Monsoon Hand Desk makes it easier to keep your materials organized and your notes safe, even in adverse weather conditions. While priced at £38.90, it represents good value for anyone needing a practical, portable, and durable field desk.

Rite in the Rain Top Spiral Notebook, 5" x 8" (No. T958). Picture: RITR

Rating: 4.7/5 For years, Rite in the Rain has been my go-to brand for notebooks that can handle whatever the elements throw at them. The new Top Spiral Notebook (5" x 8") is a game-changer for me. I spend a lot of time on location, and the size is perfect for jotting down quick notes without being bulky. Whether it’s rain, snow, or high humidity, this notebook stands up to it all. The all-weather paper holds up beautifully, and the compact size fits easily into my bag or back pocket, making it ideal for those fast-moving reporting days. Key Features:

Rugged Construction: The Polydura cover is durable and rust-resistant, ensuring that the notebook survives the elements. The Wire-O binding keeps the pages secure and allows for easy writing on the go.

The is durable and rust-resistant, ensuring that the notebook survives the elements. The keeps the pages secure and allows for easy writing on the go. Perfectly Sized: With dimensions of 5" x 8" , it offers a portable yet spacious writing surface. Its universal page pattern and tan-coloured paper are easy on the eyes and help reduce ink bleed-through.

With dimensions of , it offers a portable yet spacious writing surface. Its and tan-coloured paper are easy on the eyes and help reduce ink bleed-through. Highly Practical: Whether you’re writing in rain or in dusty conditions, this notebook delivers. It's designed to keep your notes intact, even when you can't find shelter from the elements.

At £12.95, it’s a solid investment for professionals who need to write under any conditions, be it on location or during extreme weather. The 100 pages (50 sheets) provide ample space for detailed notes, and its rust-resistant, coyote-coloured cover blends in well in tactical or outdoor environments. Both of these Rite in the Rain products are essentials for anyone who spends time in the field. The Monsoon Hand Desk is incredibly practical for quick writing sessions on the move, while the Top Spiral Notebook ensures you’ll never lose a note, no matter the weather. Together, they make a solid, durable, and reliable set of tools for anyone working in the field or reporting under extreme conditions.