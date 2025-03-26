Six the Musical review: A fun and fabulous reimagining of history’s most famous wives

26 March 2025, 16:32

Six the Musical
Six the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all know how they died, and most of us know their names — but how much do we really know about their lives?

Six the Musical attempts to set the record straight, reimagining the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop girl band.

This high-energy retelling of history is presented as a concert, with minimal dialogue and maximum spectacle.

At just 80 minutes, with no interval, the show moves at a relentless pace. Each song feels instantly familiar, drawing inspiration from pop icons like Beyoncé and Adele.

The lyrics are sharp, often laugh-out-loud funny, and had the packed-out audience completely engaged.

Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves
Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves. Picture: Pamela Raith

Dionne Ward-Anderson, as Anna of Cleves, is the standout performer — her commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals steal the show. Thao Therese Nguyen’s Anne Boleyn also shines, bringing plenty of mischief and comic timing.

With tight choreography and a dynamic stage presence, Six feels more like a live concert than a traditional musical.

The dialogue between the queens is witty and engaging, though at times, the non-stop musical format leaves you wishing for a little more character-driven storytelling.

Visually, the production is sleek and minimalist, relying on clever lighting to enhance the performances rather than elaborate set pieces.

Originally a small Edinburgh Fringe production, Six has developed a cult following and cemented itself as a West End staple.

Six the Musical
Six the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

It’s not your typical musical, but Six is a fun, fast-paced reimagining of history with a sharp pop edge. Witty, energetic, and packed with catchy songs, it makes for an entertaining night out.

Six the Musical runs at the Vaudeville Theatre in London until 2026.