Six the Musical review: A fun and fabulous reimagining of history’s most famous wives

Six the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

By Johnny Jenkins

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

We all know how they died, and most of us know their names — but how much do we really know about their lives?

Six the Musical attempts to set the record straight, reimagining the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop girl band.

This high-energy retelling of history is presented as a concert, with minimal dialogue and maximum spectacle.

At just 80 minutes, with no interval, the show moves at a relentless pace. Each song feels instantly familiar, drawing inspiration from pop icons like Beyoncé and Adele.

The lyrics are sharp, often laugh-out-loud funny, and had the packed-out audience completely engaged.

Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves. Picture: Pamela Raith

Dionne Ward-Anderson, as Anna of Cleves, is the standout performer — her commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals steal the show. Thao Therese Nguyen’s Anne Boleyn also shines, bringing plenty of mischief and comic timing.

With tight choreography and a dynamic stage presence, Six feels more like a live concert than a traditional musical.

The dialogue between the queens is witty and engaging, though at times, the non-stop musical format leaves you wishing for a little more character-driven storytelling.

Visually, the production is sleek and minimalist, relying on clever lighting to enhance the performances rather than elaborate set pieces.

Originally a small Edinburgh Fringe production, Six has developed a cult following and cemented itself as a West End staple.

Six the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

It’s not your typical musical, but Six is a fun, fast-paced reimagining of history with a sharp pop edge. Witty, energetic, and packed with catchy songs, it makes for an entertaining night out.

Six the Musical runs at the Vaudeville Theatre in London until 2026.