Starlight Express review: it’s full steam ahead at the Troubadour Theatre

Jade Marvin (Momma) and the cast in Starlight Express. Picture: Pamela Raith

By Johnny Jenkins

The last time I put on a pair of roller skates, I broke my wrist.

So watching a full cast whizz around the Troubadour Theatre - singing, dancing and somehow not ending up in A&E - left me completely stunned. I’ve no idea how they do it, but I’m glad they do.

Starlight Express is an enjoyable show with an even more impressive cast. This isn’t just choreography - it’s choreography on wheels, performed at speed. And it’s not just the roller skaters stealing the show.

The scooter riders launch into backflips and tricks that wouldn’t look out of place in an Olympic final. At times, it feels like live-action Mario Kart - high-octane, high-energy and completely unpredictable.

The music, as you’d expect, bears the unmistakable stamp of Andrew Lloyd Webber. There’s real magic in the score. It’s dramatic, dreamy, and oddly timeless. And you come out humming the theme tune.

What really elevates the experience is the theatre itself. The Troubadour is practically made for this production - with tracks circling the crowd and action erupting from every direction, you never quite know where to look.

It’s immersive without being overwhelming. Clever, not chaotic.

This isn’t subtle theatre. It’s bold, brash, and proudly over the top. As long as you lean into the spectacle - the lights, the drama, the absurdity of trains falling in love - you’ll have a genuinely fantastic night.

In a world of reboots and revivals, Starlight Express feels oddly fresh. If you’re looking for something truly different, climb aboard.

It’s full steam ahead.

Starlight Express runs at the Troubadour Theatre in London until March 2026