Stereophonic: the show that puts you into the recording studio

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s not often you go to the theatre and feel like you’ve walked into a real-life recording session. But Stereophonic does exactly that.

For over three hours, you’re locked in a 1970s studio with a band on the brink of falling apart - or breaking through. And you feel every second of it.

The set is stunning. There’s tape machines, cigarettes, frayed wires and frayed nerves. It’s all there. You’re not watching actors in a studio - you’re in the studio with them.

The writing is sharp, funny and purposely claustrophobic. Scenes spiral into chaos and snap back again. Just like the music they’re trying to make.

The cast is superb. The two studio engineers, who’ve come over from Broadway, are a highlight. Dry, funny, totally believable. You could watch them bicker and mix levels all day.

There’s real chemistry across the cast. Tension where you need it and when they sing – properly sing – it’s electric.

The music is original, but you’d swear it came from the era. It sounds like something your dad had on vinyl and never let you touch.

It’s a long show, coming in at just over three hours. And yes, I get why. They want us to feel how long it takes to make something brilliant. But attention spans aren’t what they used to be. A few cuts would tighten the whole thing.

Still, don’t let that put you off. This is a proper piece of theatre. For music lovers, for drama fans, for anyone who’s ever argued over a guitar riff.

Stereophonic doesn’t just show you how an album is made. It pulls you into the noise, the boredom, the genius of it all.

It’s messy. It’s brilliant. And it absolutely sings.

Stereophonic runs at the Duke of York's Theatre in London until 11th October.