The Choir of Man review: A riotous night celebrating British pubs. Picture: Mark Douet

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s a play without a plot - running instead on pure vibe and incredible music.

There’s nothing better than an evening in a pub. A few pints in, and suddenly, you're deep in conversation with strangers, sharing stories you'd usually keep to yourself.

For one night only, these people become your closest companions. And if the mood is right, you might even break into song with them. That’s exactly what this show is all about.

Featuring hit songs from across the decades, the 13-man cast fills the stage with energy, harmony, and heart. More than just a performance, The Choir of Man is a love letter to a great British institution - the pub.

Amid the laughter and music, there’s a poignant moment when the lead character reflects on the decline of our pubs. Last year saw a record low, with over 400 closing their doors for good.

Set in The Jungle, the pub at the heart of the show, the story brings together men from different walks of life. Each has his own tale to tell - you get glimpses of their pasts, but there’s always more to uncover.

As we left, I overheard someone say they refused to believe the cast were actors - their stories felt that real.

The audience is part of the action too. Pints are poured on stage before and during the show, crisps are tossed into the crowd, and one lucky woman even gets serenaded.

It’s 90 minutes of pure joy - an unmissable experience for anyone who loves the pub. And let’s be honest, that’s all of us.

The Choir of Man runs at the Arts Theatre in London until 31st August.