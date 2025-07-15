Tom Swarbrick 7am - 10am
The Girl from the North Country review: Bob Dylan’s music steals the show
15 July 2025, 07:18
It’s not a surprise that The Girl from the North Country has returned to the Old Vic, given how successful it was 8 years ago.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
This is a show built around the music of a bona fide legend: Bob Dylan. It’s performed by a hugely talented cast, with super-strong voices. Together, they bring some of his lesser-known songs to life.
But the plot isn’t the main draw. This isn’t a show where you’re clinging to every twist and turn. And that’s not a bad thing.
It’s all about the music. The songs are front and centre, woven through a set of haunting, soulful stories set in a rundown guest house in 1930s Minnesota.
The characters? They’re waifs and strays - life’s dreamers, drifters, and the down-on-their-luck. They each bring something rich and raw to the stage.
You might remember this show had a hugely successful run back in 2017. It premiered at The Old Vic, transferred to the West End, then Broadway, and even picked up a couple of Tony Awards along the way.
What struck me most is how the music carries the emotion. These aren’t just performances - they’re warm and heartfelt renditions that feel like confessions, not songs.
If you're a Dylan fan, it’s essential viewing. And even if you're not, the arrangements and atmosphere will pull you in.
It’s a reminder of what theatre can do when it’s driven by soul, not spectacle.
The Girl from the North Country runs at The Old Vic until 23rd August.