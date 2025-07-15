The Girl from the North Country review: Bob Dylan’s music steals the show

The Company in Girl from the North Country at The Old Vic (2025). Picture: Manuel Harlan

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s not a surprise that The Girl from the North Country has returned to the Old Vic, given how successful it was 8 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This is a show built around the music of a bona fide legend: Bob Dylan. It’s performed by a hugely talented cast, with super-strong voices. Together, they bring some of his lesser-known songs to life.

But the plot isn’t the main draw. This isn’t a show where you’re clinging to every twist and turn. And that’s not a bad thing.

It’s all about the music. The songs are front and centre, woven through a set of haunting, soulful stories set in a rundown guest house in 1930s Minnesota.

The characters? They’re waifs and strays - life’s dreamers, drifters, and the down-on-their-luck. They each bring something rich and raw to the stage.

Katie Brayben (Elizabeth Laine) and Colin Connor (Nick Laine) in Girl from the North Country at The Old Vic (2025). Picture: Manuel Harlan

You might remember this show had a hugely successful run back in 2017. It premiered at The Old Vic, transferred to the West End, then Broadway, and even picked up a couple of Tony Awards along the way.

What struck me most is how the music carries the emotion. These aren’t just performances - they’re warm and heartfelt renditions that feel like confessions, not songs.

If you're a Dylan fan, it’s essential viewing. And even if you're not, the arrangements and atmosphere will pull you in.

It’s a reminder of what theatre can do when it’s driven by soul, not spectacle.

The Girl from the North Country runs at The Old Vic until 23rd August.