The Great Gatsby musical review: Rich, dazzling, and completely indulgent - a roaring success

Jamie Muscato & Frances Mayli McCann in The Great Gatsby West End. Picture: Johan Persson

By Johnny Jenkins

For my sins, I didn’t know the story of The Great Gatsby until I found myself at the London Coliseum theatre.

I knew it was set in the roaring 20s - embodied here through decadent parties and spectacular outfits - but that was about the extent of my knowledge.

I’m glad I went in blind. It meant my perception wasn’t clouded by a love for the iconic book or a desire for it to be a perfect replica.

I was blown away by the mix of emotions throughout the performance - there’s euphoria, sadness, and plenty of guilt woven into every scene.

Amber Davies (Centre) and the original West End company of The Great Gatsby. Picture: Johan Persson

The production strikes a brilliant balance between the wild party scenes and the heartbreak that defines the story.

It captures the glamour and decadence of the era beautifully, from the lavish costumes to the impressive, atmospheric set design.

The Coliseum is the perfect setting for such a show - the stage is enormous, there’s room for a full orchestra, and over 2,000 spectators can soak it all in.

Slick direction keeps the story moving at an energetic pace, without losing the emotional depth and subtle humour of Fitzgerald’s novel.

The West End cast of The Great Gatsby. Picture: Johan Persson

The music was genuinely show-stopping. The actors regularly paused for lengthy applause - even a mid-show standing ovation. That said, there wasn’t a particular song that lingered in my mind the next day.

The outfits are glorious, the music is punchy, and the cast is flawless. It’s an objectively big show - you can tell it’s a Broadway production that’s been honed since its US run last year.

Rich, dazzling, and completely indulgent - an unforgettable night out.

The Great Gatsby runs at the London Coliseum until September.