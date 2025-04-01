The Lightning Thief Review: an adventure for the whole family

The Lightning Thief runs at The Other Palace in London. Picture: Manuel Harlan

By Johnny Jenkins

The story of Percy Jackson is a magical tale loved by thousands of teens across the country, and its theatrical adaptation captures that sense of wonder and excitement.

Percy, an ordinary boy with an extraordinary destiny, discovers he is the son of Poseidon and is sent to Camp Half-Blood, a summer retreat for the children of Greek gods.

What follows is a thrilling adventure filled with mythological creatures, dangerous quests, and a hefty dose of humour that appeals to both adults and children alike.

The music is undeniably catchy, with several numbers lingering in my head long after the curtain fell.

The cast delivers high-energy performances, with the title character particularly standing out.

He commands the stage with charisma, though I must admit, I hadn’t imagined Percy Jackson sporting a mullet.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its contemporary humour.

Picture: Manuel Harlan

A standout moment involves the son of Hermes dispatching a package through the company that bears his father’s name - a witty touch that keeps the script feeling fresh and engaging for younger audience members.

The clever dialogue ensures that even those unfamiliar with the books can enjoy the performance.

Having enjoyed success in the United States, the production has made its way to London, though certain references to American culture feel somewhat out of place.

A few tweaks to tailor the script for a British audience could have elevated the experience further.

That said, the magic of the story is undeniable.

The staging is inventive, making excellent use of minimal sets to create an immersive world.

The young cast is brimming with talent, bringing energy and heart to the performance.

The Lightning Thief runs at The Other Palace in London until 31st August.