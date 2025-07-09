The Play That Goes Wrong review: a decade of disaster

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s ten years since the play started in London and it’s stronger than ever.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a masterclass in farce - it’s a chaotic mix of slapstick, physical gags and great lines.

The timing is everything - I left admiring the cast made up of talented performers.

The plot is simple - the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is putting on a murder mystery show.

But it all goes wrong.

I was so convinced that at times, I felt sorry for the actors suffering while everything went wrong around them. Then I remembered that it’s supposed to happen!

Every mishap, collapse and forgotten line is meticulously rehearsed to feel wonderfully accidental.

The set falls apart, floors cave in and doors get stuck. The cast handle complex stunts with perfect precision.

I’ll admit that audience participation isn’t my favourite thing. The cast attempt to engage the audience pre-show and during the interval. Others seemed to like it, but I tried desperately to avert their gaze.

That said, the cast are brilliant at breaking the fourth wall during the performance.

It’s a very polished performance and it’s no wonder, given it has just celebrated 10 years in the West End.

It’s impressive for any original British comedy to thrive for so long in London, let alone one this silly.

The show is an enduring crowd-pleaser, which has grown through word of mouth. Repeat visitors have kept it alive too.

It started as a fringe show by the hugely successful Mischief Theatre - it’s become a global hit without losing its charm.

The Play That Goes Wrong is now a staple for tourists in London and long may it continue.

The Play That Goes Wrong is at the Duchess Theatre in London.