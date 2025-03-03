The Score review: Brian Cox plays the perfect tune

By Johnny Jenkins

I don’t know much about classical music, but of course, I’ve heard of Bach. His story? Less so. But Brian Cox brings him to life brilliantly in 18th-century Prussia.

The legendary composer embarks on a journey to visit one of his many children, who then introduces him to the King.

Bach, like Cox, is a man of conviction - unafraid to speak his mind, even when it’s politically dangerous. When he meets Frederick the Great, he refuses to flatter him. Instead, they clash over war, power, and the state of their country.

Those in the royal court are stunned - nobody talks to the King like this.

At times, it feels like Cox isn’t just playing Bach, but himself. An elder statesman, admired by the public, never afraid to challenge authority. It’s compelling to watch.

His on-stage wife, played by his real-life wife Nicole Ansari-Cox, is convincing except for one scene where she mimes along to an opera track.

The play is funny in places, even in its most poignant moments. Some of the back-and-forth between Bach and the war-hungry King could be straight out of Horrible Histories - and I mean that as a compliment.

Voltaire pops up too. He is witty, but a little detached from the main plot. The same goes for the maid Emilia, who forges a touching connection with Bach but never quite feels central to the action.

Brian Cox is mesmerising. Without him, The Score wouldn’t have the same power.

The Score runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 26th April.