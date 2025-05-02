Thunderbolts* review: Marvel's misfits take centre stage in a promising fresh start for MCU

Thunderbolts. Picture: Disney

By Emma Soteriou

The Thunderbolts are a group of misfits – rough around the edges, but ultimately doing good.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The same can be said for the film and the impact it’s about to have on the future of the MCU. It can be messy at times, but it’s a sign of good things to come as it enters its next phase.

The film sees a group of antiheros – consisting of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker – team up for a dangerous mission after being set up by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Along the way, they all have to face up to their inner demons as well as the bigger threat at play.

Thunderbolts deals with some heavy themes throughout. It doesn’t shy away from addressing the loneliness, mental health and trauma the group has gone through. And the result of this a surprisingly emotional storyline, which sees them come together as a true family.

Thunderbolts. Picture: Disney

It’s thanks to the brilliant cast that this is done so well. All of them are able to hold their own, especially considering their complex characters, but it’s Florence Pugh’s Yelena who stands out as she steps into a lead role within the team.

Her performance is elevated with David Harbour’s Red Guardian, who brings humour reminiscent of Thor: Ragnarok - even in the heaviest of moments. He manages to do so without taking away from the serious issues that drive the plot, which makes for a well-balanced film.

Even after its poignant end (which finally answers the question of that mysterious asterisk in the title) we're treated to one of the best post-credit scene the MCU has seen for a long time. It's a glimpse of what is to come and hardcore fans of the franchise will be far from disappointed.

Thunderbolts. Picture: Disney

The film is refreshingly different and a welcome change for the MCU. These aren’t the polished superheroes we got to witness in the first Avengers but misfits that have been through the worst of it and fought their way out.

It’s a dysfunctional family that everyone will be able to see a bit of themselves in – even without the special powers. In the words of Alexei himself, you can’t help but leave feeling “so full, so filled”.

4/5