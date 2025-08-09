From the office to the crime scene: Why my Yomp Co YCO-2 has my GORUCKs collecting dust

his bag is getting properly broken in. The 1000D Cordura is tough as nails and is starting to show the marks and patina of daily use and travels across the country. Every scuff tells a story. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

I've been using the Yomp Co YCO-2 Everyday Carry Backpack for months, and to say it's been put through the ringer is an understatement.

This bag has seamlessly transitioned from my daily commuter to and from the office, to a trusty travel companion on trips across Europe, and now it serves its most critical role yet: my work "Go Bag."

It sits packed and ready by the door, waiting for that call to head out on a story at a moment's notice. Through it all, it has performed flawlessly.

The durability of the 1000D Cordura is immediately apparent. It feels bomb-proof and has handled everything I've thrown at it without a single sign of wear.

The full clamshell opening is a game-changer for packing. You can see everything at a glance, and those high-visibility orange mesh pockets make finding smaller items effortless. No more digging around in the dark for what you need. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC

It's funny the little modifications you make to a bag you truly like. For reasons I can't fully explain, I immediately clipped a carabiner to one of the external loops. It just felt right.

I've paired it with a 6ft loop of paracord, giving me a simple, low-profile way to secure the bag to a table leg when I'm at the pub. It's one of those "just in case" things; a small bit of peace of mind.

Thankfully, its effectiveness has never actually been tested, but it’s another example of how adaptable the bag is for whatever odd scenario you can think of.

This bag is getting properly broken in. The 1000D Cordura is tough as nails and is starting to show the marks and patina of daily use and travels across the country. Every scuff tells a story. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC

But where this bag truly shines is in its incredibly thoughtful design. The internal organisation is simply brilliant; the pockets are exactly where you need them to be, making it easy to keep my keys, wallet, and other essentials organised and accessible.

One of my absolute favourite features is the high-visibility orange interior. It's a game-changer. No more digging around in a black hole of a bag trying to find a specific cable or piece of kit; everything is instantly visible, saving time and frustration. I actually don't understand why more brands don't do this, it's an easy win.

The dedicated laptop compartment is perfectly padded, and the discreet bottle holders maintain the bag's sleek profile (Apple MacBook and an A4 notepad).

A quick but important note on the bottle holders, which are a perfect example of the bag's smart design. While many backpacks have flimsy, shallow pockets that can barely hold a small bottle, the YCO-2's holders are fantastic.

They are designed to be discreet, maintaining the bag's clean lines, yet they are deceptively spacious and robust. I can confirm they will easily and securely hold a full 32oz Nalgene bottle, which is a massive plus for staying hydrated on long days or during a gym session they'll also easily hold one of those massive cups you bought because you saw it on TikTok..

It’s a simple feature, but having such capable drink holders that don't compromise the bag's profile is something you really appreciate when you're on the move.

I also really appreciate that the waist belt is removable. I'm not a fan of them at all for EDC/daily use, so being able to take it off immediately for a cleaner look was a huge plus.

If I were to make any suggestions for future versions, my only wishes would be for a navy blue colour option and perhaps a little more Velcro real estate for my patch collection.

These are minor points, however, and don't detract from what is an otherwise perfect backpack.

For anyone looking for a rugged, versatile, and intelligently designed pack that can handle the daily grind, travel, and professional duty, I cannot recommend the YCO-2 enough.

It's a phenomenal piece of gear that has earned its place as my most trusted bag.