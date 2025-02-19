Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann arrested on arrival to the UK

A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann has been arrested at Bristol Airport upon arrival to the UK.

Julia Wandelt, 23, became an internet sensation in February 2023 after posting under the account name '@IAmMadeleineMcCann' claiming to be the missing daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

Wandelt's representative, Surjit Singh Clair, confirmed news of the arrest to LBC saying: "I'm trying to find out what's happened but it appears Julia has been arrested at Bristol Airport this evening just after she got off the plane.

"The police have reportedly arrested her on an allegation of stalking and harassing the McCanns."

This is a breaking story. More to follow...