Police confirm 10 officers injured as balaclava-clad rioters try to storm Rotherham migrant hotel, authorities confirm

A riot broke out at a migrant hotel in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Chay Quinn

10 police officers have been injured and one was knocked unconscious when far-right protesters tried to storm a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express, South Yorkshire Police said.

One person has been arrested according to the force.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was set alight, causing a fire which was later extinguished.

The officer knocked unconscious suffered a head injury, the force said, adding that two others had suspected broken bones.

The rioters smashed a window at the migrant hotel in Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

A police officer is injured. Picture: Alamy

Anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists. It is how many people were being housed in the hotel.

IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority."

A separate protest in Bolton broke out into violence on Sunday afternoon, and police imposed a dispersal order.

The Holiday Inn in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid extreme tensions in the country after several days of rioting, looting and burning by thugs said to be led by the far-right.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and much criminal damage caused in riots in several towns and cities this week, sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport and false rumours about the suspect.

Police cars have been set on fire, as well as a Citizens Advice Bureau office in Sunderland, and several shops have been looted, as well as many more incidents of violence and threatening behaviour.

The government has said that police chiefs have told them they everything they need to deal with the disorder, but there have been calls for more action from ministers.

Police officers tend to a wounded colleague inside the hotel as seen through a smashed window. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Sunday, government political violence adviser Lord Walney said the riots were "reaching the terrorism threat threshold."

He told LBC's Lewis Goodall that ministers would be considering a ban on organising groups such as the English Defence League (EDL) - if they are still a relevant force.

Earlier, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told Lewis that the rioters were largely a mixture of far-right political extremists and opportunistic criminals who are seizing the chance to be violent.

She said: "There are extremists particularly involved in this, but what I also know are there are criminal elements as well, who perhaps are had too much to drink, perhaps see an opportunity to have a go at the police, perhaps think actually, it's it's a fun thing to do to... start a fight or go and loot a building or set fire to a shop."

Meanwhile a senior police officer warned that there was disorder to come.

Windows are smashed as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn. Picture: Alamy

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready."