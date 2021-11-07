Breaking News

10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

Boris Johnson watches 88-year-old Nitza Sarner receive a Covid booster vaccine. Some 10 million people have now had a booster, the PM announced. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

More than 10 million people have now had coronavirus booster jabs, the government has announced.

It comes after Boris Johnson's government urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their booster jabs as part of a "national mission" to avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas.

The latest government data show 10,062,704 people in the UK have received their third doses, with the programme having started in mid-September.

Prime minister Mr Johnson, who will be welcoming the good news after a week in which he has been branded corrupt over his handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze saga, said: "An amazing 10 million people across the UK have already come forward for their booster.

"We know vaccine immunity wanes over time, so boosters are vital in keeping you and your loved ones protected through the winter.

"Please get this lifesaving jab as soon as you are called."

The 10,062,704 jabs delivered so far represent 17.5 per cent of the population of over-12s who will be eligible for a booster.

This page is being updated.