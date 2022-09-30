11th person arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

30 September 2022, 17:46 | Updated: 30 September 2022, 18:09

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

By Will Taylor

Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

He is the 11th person arrested in the murder probe, after Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Her mum, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the shooter chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their home at around 10pm.

Today, Merseyside Police said a 40-year-old man from Dovecot had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesperson said: "He has been taken to a police station for questioning. This is the 11th arrest to date."

Yesterday police said that a 34-year-old man from Dovecot had been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Prior to these arrests, nine men have been detained as part of the investigation and all were later bailed. The reward offered in the search for the killer has been upped to £200,000.

Announcing Crimestoppers' biggest single reward offer last week, the charity's founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft said: "This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

Attendees at Olivia's funeral wore pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".
Attendees at Olivia's funeral wore pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".

"I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia's killer. A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing."

The force have also revealed that the two weapons used were a .38 revolver - which was the gun responsible for killing Olivia - and a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol which was discharged in the initial stages of the incident.

Olivia's funeral was held at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash earlier this month.

Those attending the service wore pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".

Her mum carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: "Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

"She will never be forgotten. I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."

