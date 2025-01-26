15 protesters killed by Israeli forces after they miss deadline to leave Lebanon in Hezbollah ceasefire deal

26 January 2025, 15:44 | Updated: 26 January 2025, 15:47

Israeli soldiers look at destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.
Israeli soldiers look at destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Israeli forces have killed at least 15 and injured more than 80 displaced people returning home in Southern Lebanon on the day the troops were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of Lebanese residents returned to their homes in Southern Lebanon on Sunday as Israel was supposed to withdraw from the country as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The dead included two women and a Lebanese army soldier, the country's Health Ministry said. People were reported wounded in more than a dozen villages in the border area.

Israel opened fire at the people returning to their homes, who came to protest against Israel’s continued presence within their borders, which violates the 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Israel said that it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army has not deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not re-establish its presence in the area.

The Lebanese army said it cannot deploy until Israeli forces withdraw, urging Israel to respect the deadline set out in the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its troops fired warning shots to "remove threats in a number of areas where suspects were identified approaching".

It added that a number of people in proximity to Israeli troops were arrested and were being questioned.

Read more: 'He has a slightly different view to me' - Nigel Farage tells LBC he is 'in talks' with Elon Musk after row

Read more: Musk urges Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands take to streets to protest far-right AfD

Residents carry a man injured by Israeli fire to safety in Borj El Mlouk, in the outskirts of Kfar Kila, on January 26, 2025.
Residents carry a man injured by Israeli fire to safety in Borj El Mlouk, in the outskirts of Kfar Kila, on January 26, 2025. Picture: Getty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement addressing the people of southern Lebanon on Sunday that "Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable, and I am following up on this issue at the highest levels to ensure your rights and dignity".

He urged them to "exercise self-restraint and trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces".

The Lebanese army, in a separate statement, said it was escorting civilians into some towns in the border area and called on residents to follow military instructions to ensure their safety.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, whose Amal Movement party is allied with Hezbollah and who served as a mediator between the group and the US during ceasefire negotiations, said that Sunday's bloodshed "is a clear and urgent call for the international community to act immediately and compel Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories".

An Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, Avichay Adraee, posted on X that Hezbollah had sent "rioters" and is "trying to heat up the situation to cover up its situation and status in Lebanon and the Arab world".

He called on Sunday morning for residents of the border area not to attempt to return to their villages.

Read more: Mosques, schools and community centres in London targeted in a spate of Islamophobic attacks

Lebanese citizens check the destruction on their village caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025
Lebanese citizens check the destruction on their village caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the head of mission of the UN peacekeeping force known as Unifil, Aroldo Lazaro, called in a joint statement for both Israel and Lebanon to comply with their obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

"The fact is that the timelines envisaged in the November Understanding have not been met," the statement said.

"As seen tragically this morning, conditions are not yet in place for the safe return of citizens to their villages along the Blue Line."

Unifil said that further violence risks undermining the fragile security situation in the area and "prospects for stability ushered in by the cessation of hostilities and the formation of a government in Lebanon".

It called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, the removal of unauthorised weapons and assets south of the Litani River, the redeployment of the Lebanese army in all of south Lebanon and ensuring the safe and dignified return of displaced civilians on both sides of the Blue Line.

An Associated Press team was stranded overnight at a base of the UN peacekeeping force known as Unifil near Mays al-Jabal after the Israeli army erected road blocks on Saturday while they were joining a patrol by peacekeepers.

An Israeli flag is seen in a village in Southern Lebanon as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on January 26, 2025, the day Israel is supposed to withdraw under the ceasefire agreement.
An Israeli flag is seen in a village in Southern Lebanon as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on January 26, 2025, the day Israel is supposed to withdraw under the ceasefire agreement. Picture: Getty

The journalists reported hearing gunshots and booming sounds on Sunday morning from the base, and peacekeepers said that dozens of protesters had gathered nearby.

In the village of Aita al Shaab, families wandered over flattened concrete structures looking for remnants of the homes they left behind. No Israeli forces were present.

"These are our houses," said Hussein Bajouk, one of the returning residents. "However much they destroy, we will rebuild."

Mr Bajouk added that he is convinced that former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs in September, is really still alive.

"I don't know how much we're going to wait, another month or two months... but the Sayyed will come out and speak," he said using an honorific for Nasrallah.

Some 112,000 Lebanese people remain displaced, out of over one million displaced during the war.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boats shelter in the harbour as waves crash against the sea wall in Portstewart

Technicians from England and France to help restore power to over 300,000 Irish homes after Storm Eowyn

Exclusive
Conservative and Labour MPs have hit back at Nigel Farage after he told LBC he has no confidence in the Government’s inquiry into the Southport attack.

MPs hit back after Farage says Government is ‘kicking the can down the road’ on Southport inquiry

Paul Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, has been charged over the murder of Claire Chick, previously known as Claire Butler

Man, 53, charged with murder of Plymouth university lecturer

Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London.

Mosques, schools and community centres in London targeted in a spate of Islamophobic attacks

Exclusive
Nigel Farage has told LBC that he spoke with Elon Musk in Washington during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

'He has a slightly different view to me' - Nigel Farage tells LBC he is 'in talks' with Elon Musk after row

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper listen as Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a statement after Government announced an inquiry into how the state failed to identify the risk posed by Rudakubana

Remove extreme content or ‘risk second Southport’, Yvette Cooper tells tech giants

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark he made to a female co-star during the launch of Strictly’s live tour.

Strictly’s Wynne Evans forced to apologise over ‘unacceptable’ sexual comment about female co-star

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at a rally for the German far-right party, urging Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the party.

Musk urges Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands take to streets to protest far-right AfD

The newly inaugurated US president praised Keir Starmer in comments made aboard Air Force Once on Saturday, saying he’s a ‘very good person’.

Trump says Starmer is doing ‘a very good job’ ahead of phone call between two leaders

Counterterrorism officials found that Axel Rudakubana's alarming internet searches were not signs of the Southport killer becoming radicalised, but just signs he was interested in current affairs.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's terror threat was dismissed by counterterrorism officers as 'interest in world news'

The CIA now believes Covid-19 is more likely to have come from a lab than jumped from animals to humans.

CIA believes Covid-19 'more likely' to have started in lab - but it has low confidence in its conclusion

President Donald Trump speaks about the economy during an event.

Trump sacks 17 independent watchdogs in ‘chilling' overnight purge 'paving way for widespread corruption'

Bird flu cases have surged in the UK.

Bird flu outbreak leaves England and Scotland under 'biosecurity zone' as cases soar

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence after the TV presenter was the victim of a failed kidnapping and murder plot.

Holly Willoughby breaks silence on 'tough' year in first interview since twisted failed kidnapping plot

A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice began at 6pm and will remain in place until 10am on Sunday covering Northern Ireland and large parts of Scotland.

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warnings as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on Britain

Lamduan Armitage, who was known as the ‘Lady of the Hills’ victim, was found dead in Yorkshire back in 2004.

Brit husband of 'Lady of the Hills' detained by Thai police 21 years after wife found dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable.

Man, 83, charged with murder of 84-year-old woman found dead in Dunstable home

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week.

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Leo Ross after 12-year-old stabbed

Wes Streeting has slammed Nigel Farage as a "declinist"

Wes Streeting brands Nigel Farage a 'miserabilist' as he warns of threat from the populist right
One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland.

Storm Éowyn 'strongest to hit UK in 10 years' as man killed after tree fell on his car named
Three teenagers were killed in the crash.

Three teenagers die after car hits tree in Wakefield with one in critical condition

The British Museum in London

British Museum forced to close after alleged IT attack by former employee as police arrest suspect
WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith in talks to sell all of its high street stores in £1.5 billion deal

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-CEASEFIRE-HOSTAGE

Four Israeli hostages reunited with families in second exchange of ceasefire deal as 200 Palestinian prisoners released
Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Mother's 'world has ended' after six-year-old daughter found dead with father - as police launch murder probe
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta

Trump freezes nearly all US foreign aid programmes as impact on Ukraine war remains unclear

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News