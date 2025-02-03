Boy, 15, dies after stabbing at school in Sheffield - as teenager, 15, arrested

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A 15-year-old boy has died after a stabbing at a school in Sheffield, with another boy of the same age arrested on suspicion of murder.

The stabbing took place outside the All Saints' Catholic High School on Granville Road, in Sheffield.

The school alerted parents that a 'serious incident' took place and that classrooms were 'locked down' at around midday on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. Locals say an air ambulance attended the scene.

It is understood children have been released in groups following the incident.

A police cordon remains in place. Picture: LBC

Speaking outside the force's headquarters, South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: "It is with great sadness that I share with you today, a teenager has died following the stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today, our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.

"At 12.17pm, emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road.

"The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later.

"A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in our custody at this time."

A parent, who asked not to be named, told the Sheffield Star today: “This is frightening to hear so soon after a previous incident and I hope and pray everyone is okay and the incident is resolved peacefully.

The school was put on lockdown just last week. Picture: Google

“Now is not the time for recriminations but the school will have some serious questions to answer in the coming days.

The All Saints' school was put on lockdown only five days ago, when after staff and students were told to 'stay put', following 'threats of violence' between a “small number of students" on January 29.

The school’s headteacher Sean Pender has also issued a statement.

He wrote: “I am writing to inform you that today we have dealt with an extremely serious incident here in school resulting in us going in to a lockdown procedure.

“The incident involved two students, one of whom we believe has been seriously injured. All other students are contained and safe.

“The police and paramedics are present in school. Once the police allow us to, we will be releasing all students from school.

“I understand the level of anxiety you will be feeling without knowledge of the nature of the incident but at this time I have limited information to share with you whilst we have police and paramedics on site.

“We ask for your prayers and support at this time.”