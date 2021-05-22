16-year-old boy among four arrests after Swansea disorder

Heavy concrete barriers at the top of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, where large-scale disorder broke out on Thursday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Three men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with violent disorder on the streets of Swansea.

Cars were set on fire and missiles were thrown at police after a vigil in the Mayhill area on Thursday.

South Wales Police said those who have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence are "local males aged 36, 20, 18 and 16" and they remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said "further arrests" are expected.

He added that "those who want to hand themselves in can do so at Swansea Central Police Station".

He also appealed to the public for more information.

He said: "There are many residents who were present at the scene during the disturbance and will no doubt know the identity of those who caused damage and threatened violence.

"I urge the public not to protect those who showed such disregard for the community of Mayhill and to give us the names of those who can been seen on social media footage.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives who are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and we are ready to act upon any information received."

Seven officers suffered scratches and bruises when they were pelted with missiles during the disorder.

They did not require hospital treatment.

Detectives and uniformed officers will be "present and visible" in the community over the coming days and weeks, Det Supt Morgan added.