Breaking News

Covid shielding list: 1.7m people added as experts identify more risk factors

16 February 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 14:56

1.7 million more people have been told to shield during the coronavirus pandemic
1.7 million more people have been told to shield during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Around 1.7 million more people are being added to the Covid-19 shielding list in England, after experts identified more factors which put them at serious risk.

Letters will be arriving imminently telling people they should be in the coronavirus shielding group - meaning they will need to remain in their homes until 31 March.

Those newly identified as being at higher risk because of multiple factors, including underlying health conditions, will get priority access for vaccines, officials confirmed.

It is understood only 800,000 of these people will be given priority access to a vaccine.

Read more: Covid deaths down by 13% in a week in first fall since Christmas

The list was expanded after scientists developed a new tool which assesses whether someone is at risk of severe disease or death.

The tool looks at multiple factors including age, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), other health conditions and also postcode, which is indicative of levels of deprivation.

The predictive risk model was developed by researchers led by scientists at Oxford University.

Around 2.2 million people are currently on the list in England, many of whom were identified for a single reason, such as specific cancers, people on immunosuppression drugs or those with severe respiratory conditions.

The additional 1.7 million will bring the number on the list to almost four million.

Some will have already been offered a Covid-19 jab, officials said, but those who have not will be able to get their vaccines "as quickly as possible".

Read more: Covid-19 - Four fined £10,000 after not declaring travel from red list countries

Officials will be advising that shielding continues until March 31, said Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England.

She said the group, if they join the list, will receive the additional support available to those deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable, including medicine deliveries, priority slots for supermarkets and statutory sick pay.

Dr Harries told a briefing for journalists: "We have a new, evidence-based, data-driven, predictive risk model which allows us to identify adults with multiple risk factors that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

"We can now identify additional people and help protect them now and in the future.

"All of these people who are identified for the first time are those who have not had an individual clinical condition that we've previously been able to identify through the clinically extremely vulnerable group, but they are people who have multiple personal risk factors and underlying health conditions which move them into a higher risk group.

"As we learn more about Covid-19, we're continuously reviewing the evidence... it was very clear that not all of those individuals who were at risk were identified by the binary approach.

"The model that is used combines a number of underlying risk factors. And those factors include specific health conditions, and some treatments which, for example, put your immune system at risk.

"Age, which is the highest risk factor, sex, ethnicity, body mass index and your postcode, which will also link to a deprivation score.

"It provides a weighted cumulative risk of serious outcomes from Covid-19, and therefore allows us to prioritise these individuals for vaccination, and to give them appropriate advice.

"And the easiest way for us to do that is to include them on the shielded patient list."

Dr Harries said the approach was "risk averse" to "protect as many people as possible".

"The letter will note that this is more likely to be an overestimate of risk in a way which hopefully handles any of their anxiety," she said.

"And it makes it absolutely clear that it is a choice for them if they choose to follow shielding advice or not - that has always been the case.

"What it does also do - which I hope will benefit them, which is why people will hopefully be grateful to receive this - is it will prioritise them for vaccination.

"In addition to that it means they have advice and support and that is important not just now, but should there be any changes in the pandemic in forthcoming months - for example, perhaps in vaccinations perhaps in the autumn as we go forward, then clearly they will be identified within that group as well so there are current and longer term benefits."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow covers the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens

Rare snow blankets Acropolis in Athens

A deserted Damrak Street during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam

Dutch court orders government to scrap coronavirus curfew

The bitcoin logo

Bitcoin crosses 50,000 dollar mark

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 in Florida

In Video: SpaceX launches internet satellites into orbit

Damaged vehicles sit among debris after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County, North Carolina

Three killed in US tornado

Scott Miller of Australia holds up his silver medal that he won in the men’s 100 metre butterfly at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta

1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate, Sydney police allege

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US
Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory

Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory
Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP Steve Baker
Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London