170 arrests across Merseyside as police crack down on organised crime following death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

29 August 2022, 10:58 | Updated: 29 August 2022, 11:04

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer
Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer. Picture: Family handout/Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

Almost 200 arrests have been made across Merseyside in the past week in a crackdown following the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the operation targeting serious and organised crime, a significant amount of vehicles, suspected Class A and B drugs, and firearms were seized, Merseyside Police said.

A total of 58 warrants were also executed in locations across Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens.

The force said it had received over 280 submissions of intelligence from people regarding organised crime.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said: "These increasing figures are part of an ongoing operation, targeting suspected organised crime groups and serious violence across Merseyside and beyond.

"We hope these figures and the relentless work of our officers over the past week shows our commitment in targeting anyone involved in organised crime and removing dangerous weapons and drugs from our streets. 

"The information we have received from our communities has been phenomenal and vital in our recent murder investigations."

Read more: Aerial footage shows moment armed police arrest man, 36, on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Platt-Korbel

Police seized vehicles in their crackdown across Merseyside
Police seized vehicles in their crackdown across Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police
The operation is targeting serious and organised crime across Merseyside.
The operation is targeting serious and organised crime across Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police

It comes after Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed when a convicted burglar, Joseph Nee, burst into her home to flee a gunman, who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Merseyside Police has made arrests over the nine-year-old's killing but still wants information about the tragedy.

The force previously appealed to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity" amid worries that a "no grass" code of conduct between crooks would hamper the investigation.

Read more: Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

The two men arrested over Olivia's death were bailed on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton who was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The force most recently listed the milestones nine-year-old Olivia will not reach in a fresh appeal for information about her murder.

In a video, Merseyside Police said the youngster, who was shot dead in her Liverpool home on Monday, will not reach her 18th birthday, celebrate her wedding or have children of her own.

"We’ve got parents who’ve lost their children," says the voice over, after the video named three recent victims of gun crime in Liverpool – Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale and little Olivia.

"We’ve got a nine-year-old girl who won’t celebrate her 18th birthday, she won’t celebrate her wedding, she won’t have children of her own.

"If you’ve got information and you’re withholding it, you are protecting the killers.

"We need your information.

"Provide that information to us and we’ll do the rest."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday. Picture: Getty

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Audi Q3 that they believe took Nee to hospital after the attack, and want information from anyone who saw it in the days prior to the shooting after it left Kingsheath Avenue area on Monday.

The force has warned that "silence is not an option".

It said there is "no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia" and added: "We need names."

Olivia's family urged people to "do the right thing", saying that providing information "is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass', it is about finding out who took our baby away from us".

Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer were also featured in the video.

Ms Dale, 28, a council worker, was shot and killed in Old Swan on August 21.

She is not thought to have been the intended victim.

Mr Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on August 16.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
NASA has cancelled Monday's launch

NASA cancels Artemis 1 moon launch after hydrogen leak

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods

Queen 'deeply saddened' after more than 1,000 die in Pakistan flooding

HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet the Queen on their next trip to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis

A quarter of adults are not planning on switching their heating on at all this winter

'A national scandal': Quarter of adults will not use heating at all this winter as bills soar, poll shows

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Pressure mounts on leadership candidates to tackle cost of living as Sunak brands Truss' VAT plans 'regressive'

A bus shelter collapses with a group of Notting Hill Carnival partygoers on top

Two people injured after bus shelter collapses with Notting Hill Carnival revellers standing on the roof

A teenage boy has died at Leeds festival

Teenage boy dies after suspected drugs incident at Leeds festival

A fight broke out between two pilots on an Air France flight

Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

A lorry crashed into a community barbecue in the Netherlands on Saturday

Six people killed and seven injured after lorry ploughs into community barbecue in the Netherlands

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday

Devastated family pay tribute to 'happy and bubbly' Elizabeth McCann, 26, 'murdered' in Ashton-under-Lyne

The group was furious at officers during Cardiff Pride

'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops

The stabbing happened in Uvedale Road

Boy, 15, fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in east London

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Police list milestones nine-year-old Olivia won't reach as they issue emotional fresh appeal for information

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor

Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise

Latest News

See more Latest News

An eland antelope and calf

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

Beny Steinmetz (left) arrives at court with his lawyer, Daniel Kinzer

Israeli tycoon appeals against corruption conviction in Swiss court

Muqtada al-Sadr

Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces retirement from politics

War games held by Russia and China in August 2021

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China and others

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces

Experts to visit Ukraine nuclear plant as new shelling raises radiation fears

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona footballer Aubameyang attacked at home by masked raiders

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Food for flood victims is loaded on to a helicopter

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

Smoke rising from fires at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear watchdog says mission to Ukraine power plant ‘on its way’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London