170 arrests across Merseyside as police crack down on organised crime following death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer. Picture: Family handout/Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

Almost 200 arrests have been made across Merseyside in the past week in a crackdown following the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the operation targeting serious and organised crime, a significant amount of vehicles, suspected Class A and B drugs, and firearms were seized, Merseyside Police said.

A total of 58 warrants were also executed in locations across Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens.

The force said it had received over 280 submissions of intelligence from people regarding organised crime.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said: "These increasing figures are part of an ongoing operation, targeting suspected organised crime groups and serious violence across Merseyside and beyond.

"We hope these figures and the relentless work of our officers over the past week shows our commitment in targeting anyone involved in organised crime and removing dangerous weapons and drugs from our streets.

"The information we have received from our communities has been phenomenal and vital in our recent murder investigations."

Read more: Aerial footage shows moment armed police arrest man, 36, on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Platt-Korbel

Police seized vehicles in their crackdown across Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police

The operation is targeting serious and organised crime across Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police

It comes after Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed when a convicted burglar, Joseph Nee, burst into her home to flee a gunman, who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Merseyside Police has made arrests over the nine-year-old's killing but still wants information about the tragedy.

The force previously appealed to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity" amid worries that a "no grass" code of conduct between crooks would hamper the investigation.

Read more: Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

The two men arrested over Olivia's death were bailed on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton who was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

WATCH | When it comes to catching murderers, silence is not an option. The progress we've made in seeking justice for Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale & Sam Rimmer is thanks to info from the public. Sadly we now all know Olivia, Ashley & Sam's names. Now we need their killer's. pic.twitter.com/IaayQd8UFN — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 28, 2022

The force most recently listed the milestones nine-year-old Olivia will not reach in a fresh appeal for information about her murder.

In a video, Merseyside Police said the youngster, who was shot dead in her Liverpool home on Monday, will not reach her 18th birthday, celebrate her wedding or have children of her own.

"We’ve got parents who’ve lost their children," says the voice over, after the video named three recent victims of gun crime in Liverpool – Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale and little Olivia.

"We’ve got a nine-year-old girl who won’t celebrate her 18th birthday, she won’t celebrate her wedding, she won’t have children of her own.

"If you’ve got information and you’re withholding it, you are protecting the killers.

"We need your information.

"Provide that information to us and we’ll do the rest."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday. Picture: Getty

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Audi Q3 that they believe took Nee to hospital after the attack, and want information from anyone who saw it in the days prior to the shooting after it left Kingsheath Avenue area on Monday.

The force has warned that "silence is not an option".

It said there is "no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia" and added: "We need names."

Olivia's family urged people to "do the right thing", saying that providing information "is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass', it is about finding out who took our baby away from us".

Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer were also featured in the video.

Ms Dale, 28, a council worker, was shot and killed in Old Swan on August 21.

She is not thought to have been the intended victim.

Mr Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on August 16.