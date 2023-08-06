At least 19 dead and 50 injured after Pakistan train derailed

6 August 2023, 12:43

The train was derailed near the town of Nawabshah.
The train was derailed near the town of Nawabshah. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Nearly 20 people have been killed and 50 have been injured after a train derailed in southern Pakistan.

The Hazara Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the train derailed, senior railway officer Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho said.

The train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province, officials said on Sunday.

Injured passengers were transported to the nearby Peoples Hospital in Nawabshah and the army rescue team have been called in to help.

Photos online showed the train overturned.
Photos online showed the train overturned. Picture: Twitter

Mr Sayal said alternative travel arrangements and medical care will be made available for the train's passengers.

Footage posted online showed the overturned train and groups of people at the site of the accident.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan as the railway services haven’t been modernised.

Mohsin Sayal, also a senior railway officer, said train traffic has been suspended on the main line and repair trains have been sent to the scene.

