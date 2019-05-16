Prime Minister Will Set Departure Date After 2nd Reading Of Withdrawal Bill

16 May 2019, 14:57 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 15:02

Graham Brady is the chairman of the Tory 1922 committee.
Graham Brady is the chairman of the Tory 1922 committee. Picture: PA

Sir Graham Brady, the Chairman of the Tory 1922 committee has announced that he will meet with the Prime Minister following the 2nd reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

During this meeting Mr Brady said they will agree a timetable for the election of a new leader for the Conservative Party.

Theresa May has met with the powerful Tory backbench 1922 committee as pressure grows for her to name her departure date as Prime Minister.

Sir Graham Brady's letter.
Sir Graham Brady's letter. Picture: Parliament

The Prime Minister met the executive of the powerful Committee for around 90 minutes in her office at the House of Commons.

Following the meeting, which lasted longer than expected, members of the 18-strong executive then held further private talks to consider their next steps.

It is expected that they will issue a written statement shortly.

Ahead of the meeting with Mrs May, committee treasurer Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told journalists: "It would be infinitely preferable if she set a date rather than us force her out.

"It's better that she does it than we have a vote of confidence.

"What I would like to see is her set out a timetable to trigger a leadership contest."

Members of the executive were thought to have been discussing whether to change the rules for the Tory leadership contest to enable an early challenge.

At present, Mrs May cannot be challenged again as leader until December.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Three Britons killed as small plane crashes in Dubai

Bin Laden family member nearly invested in Sheffield United

Moscow crash-landing: New video shows plane bouncing on runway before fireball disaster

Game of Thrones petition to remake series tops half a million

'Uncovering the dirty secrets of the place I call home'

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?