Prime Minister Will Set Departure Date After 2nd Reading Of Withdrawal Bill

Graham Brady is the chairman of the Tory 1922 committee. Picture: PA

Sir Graham Brady, the Chairman of the Tory 1922 committee has announced that he will meet with the Prime Minister following the 2nd reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

During this meeting Mr Brady said they will agree a timetable for the election of a new leader for the Conservative Party.

Theresa May has met with the powerful Tory backbench 1922 committee as pressure grows for her to name her departure date as Prime Minister.

Sir Graham Brady's letter. Picture: Parliament

The Prime Minister met the executive of the powerful Committee for around 90 minutes in her office at the House of Commons.

Following the meeting, which lasted longer than expected, members of the 18-strong executive then held further private talks to consider their next steps.

It is expected that they will issue a written statement shortly.

Ahead of the meeting with Mrs May, committee treasurer Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told journalists: "It would be infinitely preferable if she set a date rather than us force her out.

"It's better that she does it than we have a vote of confidence.

"What I would like to see is her set out a timetable to trigger a leadership contest."

Members of the executive were thought to have been discussing whether to change the rules for the Tory leadership contest to enable an early challenge.

At present, Mrs May cannot be challenged again as leader until December.