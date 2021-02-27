More than 2,000 homes evacuated after unexploded World War II bomb discovered

The unexploded bomb was found in Exeter. Picture: Deb Leighton Plom

By Maddie Goodfellow

Thousands of residents in Exeter have been evacuated from their homes as authorities attend to a possible unexploded Second World War device, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 400-metre cordon was in place, with 2,600 properties evacuated for the examination of the device, which was located at a site on Glenthorne Road on Friday morning.

The device was found on a building site on private land to the west of the University of Exeter campus.

An initial 100-metre cordon was put in place, with evacuations taking place on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The evacuations were at the request of the Royal Navy bomb disposal team, who worked through the night to establish a walled mitigation structure.

UPDATE: Major incident, Exeter - More than 2,000 homes are being evacuated this morning in preparation for the detonation of a suspected WW2 bomb by the Army, discovered at a building site on Glenthorne Road yesterday https://t.co/WyEitf9bis pic.twitter.com/dKaRf3BM3I — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 27, 2021

A police spokesman said: "The examination and detonation of the device has been passed to the Army.

"Examination of the device is due to commence at 10am and could take several hours."

It is hoped the work will be completed by the end of Saturday.

Road closures have been put in place between Cowley Bridge and Exe Bridges, with diversions in place and motorists advised to avoid the area.

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: Building evacuation on Streatham Campus

Earlier today builders on private land next to the University uncovered an unexploded bomb.

Police are coordinating and there is no indication that this causes imminent danger, but we need to take immediate action. — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) February 26, 2021

The force spokesman added: "Residents should be reassured that military, police and partners are working to maintain public safety.

"Exemptions in Covid-19 social distancing rules exist for matters of public safety such as this."

Exeter University said in a tweet: EMERGENCY MESSAGE: Building evacuation on Streatham Campus. Earlier today builders on private land next to the University uncovered an unexploded bomb.

"Police are coordinating and there is no indication that this causes imminent danger, but we need to take immediate action."