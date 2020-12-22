Breaking News

'Good progress' on French freight ban as 2,800 lorries queue in Kent

Lorries are parked on the runway at Manston airport at sunrise as part of Operation Brock. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

More than 2,800 lorries are now being held up by the ban on travel to France, Kent County Council has said, with an agreement to open the borders expected soon.

Planes, boats and Eurostar services to France will resume service tomorrow morning for French nationals, residents and those who are travelling for essential reasons.

However, any travellers from the UK entering France will need a negative PCR test, according to the French government.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the "hauliers must still not travel to Kent", with the government set to "provide an update on hauliers later this evening".

His comments came amid concerns that because the initial 48-hour restrictions imposed by France are due to expire, more drivers may take a risk and head to Dover.

A Kent County Council spokeswoman said about 2,180 lorries were being held at the former Manston airfield while 632 were part of the Operation Stack arrangements on the M20.

Earlier on Tuesday, industry experts told MPs the freight ban was holding up more than 4,000 lorries, and warned that halted trucks "need to move in the next 24 hours" if supermarkets are to avoid empty shelves.

More than 40 countries have banned flights from the UK due to a mutant variant of coronavirus spreading through the country, while lorry drivers spent a second night sleeping in their cabs on the M20 outside the Port of Dover, which has been shut since Sunday night as a result of the new strain.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kent Resilience Forum said agencies continue to work closely with central government to manage the ongoing traffic disruption in the county.

They said: "The priority of all partners, including Kent Police, Kent County Council and Highways England, and the Department for Transport, is to keep people safe and look after those who are stuck in queues as they wait for borders to re-open and cross the Channel.

"In the meantime, the advice remains that freight or tourist traffic should not head into Kent.

"On the M20, Kent County Council continues to ensure drivers are provided with snacks, drinking water and hot food. We are also grateful to KRF agencies and partner organisations who are helping deliver provisions.

"Portable toilets were rolled out Monday at 1 km intervals between junctions 10a-11 and these are being regularly cleaned.

"A further 150 toilets are available for drivers at Manston, where there are also hot food trucks and water. 70 additional toilets will arrive at Manston tomorrow morning.

"Though hauliers are routinely well prepared for disruption and following the traffic management plans while we work to manage the disruption, it remains important that people currently avoid travelling to Kent.

"If you must travel, come prepared for delays and carry food, water and blankets. Road-side welfare can only be provided to stationary traffic for safety reasons and it is not a long term option."

Home Secretary Priti Patel told LBC on Tuesday that the scenes in Kent were not a sign of things to come on January 1: "Whether it's bad weather, strikes in Calais, issues at the border, we constantly see queues of lorries on the M20 and Operation Stack is infamous if you are a resident of Kent or in the Dover area," she said.

"Government has spent the last 12 months and more planning for the end of transition, we have infrastructure in place."

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), told MPs that the number of food and drink lorries affected by travel restrictions around 4,000, and said: "I don't think the number of trucks in the queue is the relevant number.

Laszlo Baliga (left) helps a driver load water onto his lorry before he drives into the lorry park at Manston Airport. Picture: PA

He added: "Anyone seeing this all happening in the run-up would have parked somewhere else, somewhere more congenial and in a better state."

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that 174 lorries were queuing on the M20 due to the disruption.

Duncan Buchanan, director of policy, England & Wales, at the Road Haulage Association, told MPs he was disappointed with how the Government presented the levels of freight disruption on Monday evening.

"We were very disappointed because of the way it was portrayed last night, as it was seeking to minimise the nature of the problem," he told the committee.

"This is a very serious problem - whether you have moved trucks from one place to another, it is irrelevant.

"This is a very different level of supply chain disruption, of the like we have probably never experienced.

"Many of the retailers are saying that we are up until Christmas, we will be fine until Christmas at least, but we must recover very fast to keep the shops fully stocked after Christmas. It's a big worry."

Retailers have called on shoppers not to panic buy, but have raised concerns that supply of some fresh produce, such as lettuce and broccoli, could be impacted by the disruption.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), told the BEIS committee: "The real issue we face is what happens in the next day or so.

"If we do not see the empty trucks, which have already delivered to warehouses and stores, getting back over the channel, they will not be able to pick up the next consignment of fresh fruit, vegetables, salad vegetables.

"What we've been told by members is that unless those trucks can start travelling again and go back to Spain and Portugal and other parts of Europe, we will problems with fresh produce from December 27.

"What we need is for those trucks to move in the next 24 hours if we are to avoid seeing problems on our shelves."

Mr Wright added that the disruption is also having a particular impact on food producers in the UK, warning that UK seafood could be destroyed if trucks continue to be halted.

"There are dozens of lorries there with product that is going off. There is a huge hit here to Scottish seafood," he told MPs.

"All my members will tell you that the insurance policies they have will not cover the loss of goods due to circumstances like this.

"If the Government was handing out train fares to go see Granny, they should compensate ... those who through no fault of their own found themselves in this situation where millions of pounds of stock is going off as they sit in the queue.

"We'll be pressing them very hard to look at a compensation scheme."