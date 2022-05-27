Twenty more cases of hepatitis reported in children taking UK total to over 200

27 May 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 11:16

A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK.
A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A further 20 cases of hepatitis have been confirmed in children aged 10 and under - taking the total number across the UK to over 200.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 222 cases have been reported, as of Wednesday May 25, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Of the confirmed cases, 158 live in England, 31 are in Scotland, 17 are in Wales and 16 are in Northern Ireland.

The cases are mainly in children under five, who showed initial symptoms of gastroenteritis illness (diarrhoea and nausea) followed by jaundice.

No children have died.

Symptoms include dark urine, itchy skin, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite and a high temperature.

Read more: High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

Read more: Monkeypox outbreak: What is the virus and how does it spread?

While the condition may have occurred for a number of reasons, including several viral infections common in children, the cases under investigation have not found the common viruses which usually cause hepatitis.

The UKHSA is investigating whether prior Covid infection is behind the surge, but said there was "no evidence" of the condition being linked to Covid vaccinations.

Dr Renu Bindra, senior medical adviser and incident director at UKHSA, said: "Our investigations continue to suggest an association with adenovirus, and we are exploring this link, along with other possible contributing factors including prior infections such as Covid-19.

Read more: Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

Read more: Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

"We are working with other countries who are also seeing new cases to share information and learn more about these infections.

"The likelihood of children developing hepatitis remains extremely low. Maintaining normal hygiene measures, including making sure children regularly wash their hands properly, helps to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.

"We continue to remind everyone to be alert to the signs of hepatitis - particularly jaundice, look for a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes - and contact your doctor if you are concerned."

A small number of children aged over 10 are also being looked into as part of UKHSA's investigation.

Scientists had also been looking into a link between the hepatitis cases and dogs, but ruled it out last week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords in Stockwell last year.

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years

Passengers reported chaotic scenes at Gatwick today and there have been warnings of long queues at Dover

Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries

Footage of the shocking incident has been shared widely online

Man dies in boot of police car in Brazil after officers turned it into 'gas chamber'

John Swinney replaced Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs

'Hand back the keys to government cars until the trains are running again'

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims

Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver

Amber Heard tearfully told the courtroom how the claims from Johnny Depp have upended her life

'They threatened to microwave my baby': Amber Heard breaks down over social media abuse

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker disinfecting a table in Pyongyang

Doubt cast on North Korea’s claim of just 69 coronavirus deaths
Relatives outside the blaze hospital

Senegal’s president calls for national mourning after 11 babies die in fire
Russian superyacht Amadea

US wins latest round of legal battle to seize oligarch’s yacht in Fiji
Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London