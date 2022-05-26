£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head

26 May 2022

Sasha Johnson&squot;s family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information
Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about the shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson, which has left her suffering "terrible pain" and unable to say more than a few words.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Johnson was shot in the head at close range while at a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, at about 3am on May 23 last year.

Crimestoppers will pay up to £20,000 to anyone who shares information anonymously leading to the conviction of those responsible.

The mother-of-two survived her "catastrophic" head injuries but she now struggles to say more than a few words and requires constant medical care.

Ms Johnson is often now in terrible pain and has limited mobility, according to Crimestoppers, which says her family are living with "daily heartbreak".

Ms Johnson's sister Shakira Williams (left) and mother Ellet Dalling (right) at a new conference in February
Ms Johnson's sister Shakira Williams (left) and mother Ellet Dalling (right) at a new conference in February. Picture: Alamy

She was a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2021.

A criminal case against four men accused of Ms Johnson's shooting collapsed in February.

At the time, prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the Old Bailey a prosecution could not go ahead for reasons that could not be set out fully in open court.

Ms Johnson was a prominent figure in the BLM movement in 2021
Ms Johnson was a prominent figure in the BLM movement in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Crimestoppers' London regional manager, Alexa Loukas, said: "Sasha is loved by her family and friends and is an active champion for people's human rights.

"What's happened to her is absolutely horrific.

"Her life will never be the same again.

"We know that many people who were there on the night are her friends and supporters.

"And yet, there remains a wall of silence."

Ms Johnson suffered "catastrophic" injuries and is often in terrible pain, according to Crimestoppers
Ms Johnson suffered "catastrophic" injuries and is often in terrible pain, according to Crimestoppers. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She stressed that Crimestoppers is independent of police, saying it never asks for or records personal details, does not trace calls and that its website uses encryption so it cannot see computer IP addresses.

"Before this violent attack, Sasha was a powerful voice who challenged injustice," she added.

"By using your voice, you can help find justice for Sasha."

Homicide detectives from the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command led the investigation into Ms Johnson's attack because it was so serious.

Ms Johnson, pictured with her son Mykell, is a mother-of-two
Ms Johnson, pictured with her son Mykell, is a mother-of-two. Picture: Alamy

Det Chief Insp Nigel Penney, who leads the investigation, said: "Look at the family photos of Sasha, you are looking at a young, healthy woman with children who are clearly devoted to her.

"Now look at those photos of Sasha in hospital and you see a woman who needs constant medical care and is so often in pain.

"Despite the most extensive police investigation, those who inflicted these grievous injuries remain free and unpunished and that is just not right.

"I am asking people to end this injustice and tell Crimestoppers what you know. The charity will keep you totally anonymous.

"Many people were at that party, including many friends of Sasha, but nearly everyone has been reluctant to come forward.

"I understand people may be scared, but people should search their conscience and do what is right for Sasha, her family and her sons."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through its website crimestoppers-uk.org.

