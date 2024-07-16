22 teens suffer suspected overdose at Kent gig as 17-year-old dies

Dreamland theme park, Margate, Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Dreamland amusement park, Kent, is facing a licensing review after a festival saw 22 young people hospitalised and 17-year-old Emily Stokes die.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenage girl died of a suspected MDMA overdose, with 21 other teenagers also exhibiting drug-related symptoms after attending the drum and bass gig.

In the wake of the Worried About Henry concert, Kent Police applied to Thanet District Council’s licensing sub-committee for the park to face a review.

A major incident was declared at around 7pm on June 29 after at least 22 teenagers, the youngest being 15, were taken to hospital, Kent Police said in their application.

It reads: “The events on June 29 2024 are tragic and I wish for them never to be repeated. The venue and strategic partners are all really well engaged in ensuring that all efforts are made to minimise this risk in the future.

“I am of the opinion that this and other events have breached the licensing objectives in a number of forms and therefore it is right and proper that a review is completed of the venue’s licence in order to achieve the above and ensure public confidence in all agencies moving forward.

“At this stage we are not seeking a full revocation of the licence as Kent Police are confident in working with Dreamland prior to any review hearing.”

Emily Stokes, 17, died of a suspected MDMA overdose. Picture: GoFundMe

In a crowdfunding appeal, Emily’s sister, Megan Stokes, called her the "kindest person you could ever meet" and "so full of life".

She added: "To have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old, it has completely broke me."

The festival, which sold over 7,000 tickets, began at 1pm on June 29.

At 5pm, police arrested a man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, an hour later a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital suffering the effects of drugs.

Kent Police declared a major incident at 7pm that evening, writing: “At this time Kent Police were aware of 11 persons hospitalised due to drug use and potential overdoses, all of whom were under the age of 18 with the youngest being 15.”

Authorities did not call the event off out of fear of "a potential large-scale public order incident."