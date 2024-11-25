Man, 22, arrested after girl, eight, and her father seriously hurt after gunman opens fire on family in car

An eight-year-old child was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 8-year-old girl was seriously injured in a double shooting.

Bystanders say the gunman was seen 'shooting directly into a car' in Kensington, London on Sunday evening.

Reports say witnesses heard four shots and a woman shouting, “My baby, my baby’s been shot.”

A 34-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter were then taken to hospital following the shocking incident.

The man suffered 'potentially life-changing' injuries, while the girl is currently undergoing surgery.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

There was also a two-year-old child and a woman in the vehicle who both escaped unharmed.

Police were called to Southern Row, W10 following reports of a shooting at around 17:34hrs on Sunday, November 24.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Global

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service who treated two people for gunshot injuries.

Speaking at the scene of the shooting on Monday, Superintendent Owen Renowden said: "Last night at approximately 5.30pm we received numerous 999 calls to Southern Row reporting that shots had been fired, that a number of people in a vehicle had been injured.

"We immediately dispatched units to the scene, including local officers from the emergency response teams on the borough, supported by armed officers from the specialist firearms command.

"On arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl who had sustained serious gunshot injuries.

"Also present in the car were a two-year-old child and a 32-year-old woman who were thankfully unharmed."

A witness, 64, told Metro: “I heard shots, and then a woman shouting: ‘My baby, my baby’s been shot… it makes me sick to think about it now.

"There were four or five shots, there was screaming it’s horrible. A neighbour went out with a duvet to cover the injured."

Police were called to the scene in Ladbroke Grove after several 999 calls were made at about 17:30 GMT on Sunday. Picture: Global

Sharon, who was in the area to visit her mother, told the PA: "The guy was shooting directly into a car."I was literally coming out of the exit to my mum's block of flats and as I was going out, I saw a guy shooting into the car multiple times.

"He was firing directly, like at close range as if you're standing to open a door, they were shooting directly into it.

"I was completely in shock and I just ran back up the stairs because I was really scared."

"Then I looked and I heard screaming afterwards, and then people coming out to call the police."

Sharon, who did not wish to give her surname, added: "I've noticed in the last several years, it has become a lot more unsafe for the people here."

Supt Renowden, in charge of policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning.

Local MP Joe Powell said several incidents in the area recently had left residents in fear.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the Labour politician who represents Kensington and Bayswater, said: "These senseless acts of violence have no place on our streets.

"I know residents in the local community will be rightly concerned for their safety after several recent incidents in the neighbourhood.

"We must work together to better prevent these horrific crimes from happening, and hold those responsible to account."