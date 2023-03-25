At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

The storm tore through several US southern state, including Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

At least 23 people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through Mississippi in the United States on Friday, with buildings destroyed and trees torn off the ground.

Emergency officials said hail the size of golf balls formed as the tornadoes moved through several southern states.

Search and rescue teams from local state agencies have been deployed, with at least four more people reported missing.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles north-east of Jackson, Mississippi.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

Hey guys, I’m okay. Words can’t explain what I’ve seen tonight. Rolling Fork, MS took a direct hit. The damage is devastating. #tornado #wx pic.twitter.com/9YwKqpd8bb — Treyce Jones (@TreyceJonesWX) March 25, 2023

The National Weather Service issued an alert as the storm was hitting that did not mince words: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"

"You are in a life-threatening situation," it warned.

"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said in a Twitter post on Friday night that search and rescue teams were active and that officials were sending more ambulances and emergency assets to those affected.

Horrible damage in Rolling Forks, MS. I can’t put into words the way I am feeling. @TreyceJonesWX and I are okay, we tried to help as many people as we could… #wx #tornado #mswx pic.twitter.com/TrwH2PXnbI — Jonathan Sachar (@SacharBlake) March 25, 2023

"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," the post said.

"Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!"

Meanwhile, in Texas, two tornadoes with 100mph winds struck on Friday, leaving five people injured.