Starmer to order 24-hour courts to crack down on 'far-right' riots after day of chaos on UK streets

The Government is set to order courts open for 24 hours in a bid to crack down on 'far-right' disorder across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Government is set to order courts open for 24 hours in a bid to crack down on 'far-right' disorder across the UK.

Ministers for the new Labour government have been locked in talks to bring in emergency measures to deal with an influx of riot-related charges.

Far-right riots have swept Britain since the killings of three young girls in Southport last week.

Courts will be ordered to stay open all-day to deal with the new cases, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

During a day of chaos on Britain's streets on Saturday...

In Liverpool, police were pelted with bricks, chairs, metal fences, flares and vapes which injured a female police officer.

In Manchester, fighting broke out between around 500 right-wing activists stood off with about 350 counter-protesters and officers were given extra temporary powers to manage the protests. At least one person was arrested.

In Blackpool, police arrested 20 people and there were also disturbances in Preston and Blackburn.

In Hull, far-right activists gathered at a migrant hotel and hurled bricks and bottles at the windows. Some people were heard to shout "get them out".

There were also pockets of violence at a protest in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, and a video posted online showed a man hurling an object at police. The local MP condemned the scenes.

In Belfast, a protest outside a mosque saw objects thrown at reporters and the windows of a cafe smashed.

It comes as police chief has warned there is more violent disorder on the way - after another day of riots on British streets following the death of three young girls at a dance event in Southport.

Responding to rioting which has gripped Britain since the Southport attacks, the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council warned Brits that the disorder is not over yet.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready.

"There are 130 extra units in place across the country, meaning almost 4,000 extra public order-trained officers to deploy.

"So if you're planning to cause trouble and disorder our message is very simple - we'll be watching you. Anyone committing a criminal offence will be detained and brought before the courts.

"In recent days we have seen criminals masquerading as protesters, causing senseless destruction.

"These people are not protesters, they're violent thugs - and many have already been arrested and charged."