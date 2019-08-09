30 Migrants Rescued After Attempting Channel Crossing In Small Boats

HM Coastguard were involved in the rescue operation. Picture: PA

30 migrants have been rescued from four small boats as they tried to cross the English Channel.

The vessels - including a kayak - were brought into Dover in Kent on Friday morning.

The 27 men, one woman and two children claim to be from Iran and Afghanistan.

They are all well, and are set to be interviewed by immigration officials.

Home Office spokesman said that a Border Force cutter and a coastal patrol vessel (CPV) were scrambled to intercept the boats which were carrying a total of 27 men, a woman and two children who claimed to be from Iran and Afghanistan.



The spokesman said: "They have all been medically assessed, found to be well, and have been transferred to immigration officials for interview."



He added: "Anyone crossing the Channel in a small boat is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their children."

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents off Kent, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

"We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

"HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."