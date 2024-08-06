Police brace for 30 far-Right rallies tomorrow with 6,000 riot officers redeployed to Starmer's 'standing army'

Police brace for 30 far-Right rallies tomorrow with 6,000 riot officers redeployed to Starmer's 'standing army'
By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have identified 30 new rallies which are planned to take place Wednesday, as Starmer's 'standing army' remains poised to deal with the unrest.

Police sources have said 5950 officers have now been mobilised to deal with the unrest, referred to by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Britain's 'standing army'.

According to sources, this figure represents 30% of all trained riot officers across the country.

The measures, which were put into place yesterday, mean the force is better prepared for disruption in the wake of recent violence, LBC understands.

Police highlighted that each of these officers has been taken away from regular duties to deal with the unrest and remains ready for any potential disorder.

The total number of arrests linked to the disorder has now reached 400.

It comes as 28 people were charged in Middlesbrough on Sunday following violent riots.

Bordesely Green, Birmingham 5th August 2024 - Hundreds of people came out to protect local shops and a mosque (Village Islamic Centre) after rumours members of the EDL and other protestors were coming to the area.
Bordesely Green, Birmingham 5th August 2024 - Hundreds of people came out to protect local shops and a mosque (Village Islamic Centre) after rumours members of the EDL and other protestors were coming to the area. Picture: Alamy

It's believed that Regional Organised Crime units have also been redeployed as part of the emergency measures, with units tasked with gathering evidence from social media platforms – including widely broadcast TikTok live streams.

The unit is now working to identify whether the actions of any of the riot organisers encroaches into incitement.

“We’re clocking up a substantial list of people to be arrested,” a police source told LBC.

Police are aware of six potential events taking place on Tuesday, with officers are anticipating a busy day on Wednesday as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings.

Sources said forces were watching events closely as they establish what intelligence was credible and stand ready to respond.

That number is expected to rise in the coming days, with police using facial recognition on social media, CCTV and body worn video to identify those involved.

Violence has erupted across the UK in the last seven days, as far-right groups clash with police over the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Bordesely Green, Birmingham 5th August 2024 - A group of lads give members of the EDL a message from Birmingham. - Hundreds of people came out to protect local shops and a mosque (Village Islamic Centre).
Bordesely Green, Birmingham 5th August 2024 - A group of lads give members of the EDL a message from Birmingham. - Hundreds of people came out to protect local shops and a mosque (Village Islamic Centre). Picture: Alamy

People who have stirred up disorder online will not escape prosecution, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service has warned.

Dozens of people have appeared in courtrooms across the country in recent hours facing charges related to the unrest, which has now lasted a week across England and parts of Northern Ireland.

It comes as shadow Home Secretary James Cleverly hit out at Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement, criticising his “standing army” of public order police to deal with the rioting.

The Tory frontbencher posted on X: “Labour still don’t understand that they’re not in opposition any more. In government you can’t just say stuff, you have to do stuff.”

Recent hours have seen X founder Elon Musk announce "civil war" is inevitable following the wave of violence.

