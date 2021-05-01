300-tonne Birmingham fatberg will take over a month to clear

1 May 2021, 09:48 | Updated: 1 May 2021, 09:50

The giant fatberg was found in a Birmingham sewer
The giant fatberg was found in a Birmingham sewer. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A "monster" fatberg that weighs up to 300 tonnes has been discovered blocking a sewer beneath Birmingham.

Water frim Severn Trent said staff were working around the clock to clear the blockage but it is not expected to be cleared until June.

Severn Trent referred to the vast mass of congealed fat, rotting wet wipes and effluent as a "giant" and a "monster". It was located approximately four miles east of the city centre in Hodge Hill.

Fatbergs form when oil, grease and fat poured down drains combine with non-biodegradable items such as wet wipes, nappies and cotton buds.

Severn Trent operations manager Scott Burgin said: ""Our advice is to always leave leftover cooking fat to cool, before disposing of it in the bin and to stick to only flushing the three P's (pee, poo and toilet paper) and bin anything else.

"These relatively small changes can make a big difference and hopefully avoid any future fatbergs."

The company said that in the last year it has been called out to thousands of blockages across the region, of which three quarters were caused by people misusing the sewer system.

Severn Trent was alerted to the fatberg by sewer sensors which monitor for rising water levels. If an alert is triggered, a team of engineers respond to investigate and clear any blockages forming before customers are impacted.

Mr Burgin added: "We'd like to apologise to any customers who might be affected by our work and thank the community for their patience and understanding.

"We're working as quickly as we can to resolve this problem and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A vaccination queue at Barasat state General hospital in India

Australia makes travelling from India a criminal offence as Covid cases surge
China storm damage

Thousands evacuated as deadly storm hits eastern China

Welfare Hospital

Hospital fire kills 18 coronavirus patients as India steps up jabs rollout
People wait outside hospital

Deadly truck bombing devastates Afghan guest house

Afghanistan helicopters

Final US military withdrawal from Afghanistan formally under way
Co-op is ditching so-call bags for life from all branches

Co-op ditches bags for life in all stores as they are being used 'just once'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Biden ordered the withdrawal process to start no later than May 1

Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal branded 'mistake' by ex-MI6 Chief
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott
Nick Ferrari hits out at 'barbaric' care home isolation rules

Nick Ferrari hits out at 'barbaric' care home isolation rules
This is the second time the pair have clashed

'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing
Reports have suggested the PM's mobile number could have been available online for 15 years

'Do you have the Prime Minister's phone number?' Nick Ferrari asks a minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London