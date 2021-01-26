31 Met officers face £200 Covid fines over haircuts in Bethnal Green police station

A barber was invited into Bethnal Green police station. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Thirty one London police officers are facing £200 Covid-19 fines after having haircuts inside an east London police station while on duty.

Scotland Yard said it was made aware of an allegation that officers had their haircut by a professional barber who was invited into Bethnal Green police station on January 17.

An investigation was launched which determined that all the officers who had their hair cut should face a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Two officers involved in organising the barber are under investigation for misconduct, Scotland Yard said.

Local policing commander, Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, said: “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations. Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision.

"I expect a lot more of them.

“It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event.

“Quite rightly, the public expect police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

"I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly.”