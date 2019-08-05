4,500 Staff In 153 Tesco Metro Stores Are Set To Lose Their Jobs

5 August 2019, 15:01 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 15:08

Tesco Metro store in central London
Tesco Metro store in central London. Picture: PA

The UK's biggest supermarket has announced its latest round of major redundancies to be made at Tesco Metro stores.

153 Tesco Metro stores (smaller versions of the supermarket) are set to see 4,500 staff made redundant.

Retail expert Julie Palmer has told LBC the cuts are in response to customer trends:

"Initially Tesco Metro stores would be used more for people to do a smaller shop, but increasingly they're being used just for convenience, for picking up the odd item, rather than for staple shopping."

Tesco UK Chief Executive Jason Tarry said: "In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

"We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future."

More to follow

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Getting to the heart of the matter: Different risk factors for heart failure in men and women

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, say scientists
Heathrow Airport

Second Day Of Strikes At Heathrow Airport Suspended To Allow Workers Vote On Pay

Tuesday strike by Heathrow workers suspended, airport says

President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings

The News Explained

El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?