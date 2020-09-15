Exclusive

Exclusive: 45 arrests made each day during lockdown for attacks on emergency workers

15 September 2020, 08:56 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 09:09

By Charlotte Lynch

Police forces in England and Wales made up to 45 arrests every day during lockdown following attacks on emergency service workers, figures obtained by LBC show.

It comes as ministers plan to bring forward legislation to double the maximum jail sentence for the offence to two years.

Of the 30 forces which responded to our Freedom of Information request, 6,095 arrests were made following attacks on police, paramedics and firefighters between 23rd March and 4th August 2020.

LBC has also been told that children as young as 10 years old have been involved in the assaults.

Chris Lowther, the head of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, told LBC: “Deliberate fires have been set - small fires in wheelie bins and refuse - and when the fire engines have turned up, they’ve been set upon by up to 20 youths, aged between 10 and 17. Totally unacceptable.”

The chief said he now refuses to send his crews to secondary fires in an area of Sunderland without police protection.

“Without our colleagues from Northumbria Police we will not be going to secondary fires in the Downhill area. This is because I can’t guarantee the safety of my firefighters otherwise."

When asked if he’d ever known anything as bad as this, Lowther told LBC: “Not as young as 10 years old. It’s just beyond comprehension, but nevertheless it is happening.

“We have to stop this otherwise a firefighter is going to get hurt, or we won’t be able to get to a serious fire or road traffic collision in time to rescue a life.

“This is that serious – this will cost lives.”

In one incident in July, paramedics in Northumberland were attacked by a patient who was unconscious when they arrived.

After crews revived him, he spat in a paramedic’s eye and slapped them, before chasing staff with a 9-inch kitchen knife.

Paul Liversidge, the Deputy Chief Executive of the North East Ambulance Service, says in another: “Four, five house bricks cemented together was thrown through one of our ambulance windows.

"The individual didn’t even know what was the other side of those windows, it could have been our staff, a patient could have been lying on a stretcher at that point."

Mr Liversidge fears paramedics could be driven out of the job because the attacks are growing more severe.

He says it’s got worse since the country went in to lockdown.

He told LBC: “It’s interesting to think we have just come out of lockdown.

“People have been isolated in their homes, and clearly, is there then a correlation with the fact they’re now out and about doing what they’ve missed over the last three or four months?”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather

Powerful Hurricane Sally creeps towards Gulf Coast

Election 2020 Trump

Donald Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Rosa Parks house

Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise

Virus Outbreak India

India confirms more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases

Donald Trump

Deadly wildfires divide Trump and governors of West Coast states
Bill Cosby

Lawyers prepare for Bill Cosby’s appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election
Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law
James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed

James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face to face appointments, Doctor claims

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face-to-face appointments, doctor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London