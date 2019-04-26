Pair Win £4m On Scratchcard But Lotto Bosses May Not Pay Out

Jon-Ross Watson (L) and Mark Goodram (R) celebrated their win before Lottery organisers refused to pay out. Picture: Facebook

Lottery bosses have refused to pay out a £4m jackpot to a pair who they suspect bought a winning ticket with a stolen debit card.

The Sun reports that Camelot became suspicious when neither of the pair had a bank account which their winnings could be paid into.

When Camelot did some basic checks it turns out the ticket, which was bought in a branch of Waitrose in Clapham, was bought with a debit card.

Mark Goodram, 36, and Jon-Ross Watson, 31, were reportedly unable to explain where the debit card used to buy the winning ticket had come from, claiming a friend bought the ticket for them.

According to The Sun they claimed that their friend 'John' had disappeared 'up North'.

The pair had contacted the paper to show off their £4m winning ticket, telling reporters they planned to go on lavish holidays and buy luxury properties.

The pair have a string of criminal convictions with The Sun reporting Goodram as having 22 convictions for 45 offences.

Watson appeared on 'Bolton's most wanted' in 2017 where he was reportedly wanted on warrant for failing to appear regarding an offence of burglary.

A Camelot spokesperson said: "Security procedures form a key part of the process of validating a winning ticket to ensure we maintain the integrity of The National Lottery.

"Should there be any doubt surrounding the validity of a claim, we would undertake a thorough investigation to ensure we pay out the rightful ticketholder."